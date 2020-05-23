On Saturday TV and Sunday talk shows: “Help”

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times made temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time television schedule is interrupted, but an extended version is available in your Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

California cooking with Jessica Holmes In this new episode of the locally produced culinary series, Milk Bar owner Christina Tosi makes cereal squares with shortbread strawberries. Next, Chef Nick Liberato shows off his favorite burger recipe. 8 p.m. CW

Group discussion with Annie and Jayden In this new series, the stars of the children’s television network discuss the latest trends on social media, play games and take part in challenges. Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels are the hosts. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Saved by the barn In a new episode, Dan McKernan and his team partner with the Michigan Humane Society to find homes for four calves who have suffered from shameful neglect. They also host a twisting litter of live piglets and build a safe and spacious playground for energetic goats. 9 p.m. Planet of Animals

Don’t be afraid with Iyanla Vanzant Life coach Iyanla Vanzant welcomes experts and distinguished guests to discuss life without letting fear dominate during the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 p.m. OWN

Saturday Night Live The venerable late-night comedy sketch series retransmits a 1978 episode hosted by Fred Willard. Devo is the musical guest. 10:00 p.m. NBC

The zoo: San Diego Zoo staff care for animals during the coronavirus pandemic. 10:00 p.m. Planet of Animals

Girlfriends register Professional women and their friends come together for an hour of informal discussion and good times as they exchange ideas and ideas about the challenges and triumphs they and other women face. Loni Love is featured in this new episode. 10:00 p.m. OWN

Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. CSPAN

Stronger together Host Dear Calvin. (N) 9 p.m. CW

Hello america (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC

Hello america Lori Bergamotto; Michael Symon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews COVID-19: Professor of epidemiology Anne W. Rimoin, UCLA. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m.CBS

Hello america (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union The economy; economic stimulation Senior White House advisor Kevin Hassett. Coronavirus; reopening: Governor Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Coronavirus: Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Coronavirus; reopening: Representative Val Demings (D-Fla.) (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Treatment of COVID-19 by the World Health Organization: Stewart Simonson. The dismissal of the State Department’s Inspector General; The United States withdraws from the open arms treaty; China and Hong Kong: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the economist; Thomas Friedman, the New York Times. President Trump’s economic management of the COVID-19 pandemic: Gary Cohn. (N) 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday morning future with Maria Bartiromo Second. of Health and Social Services Alex Azar. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) Matthew Whitaker. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Author Gordon Chang (“Nuclear Showdown”), (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Facing the nation National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; old Sec. homeland security Michael Chertoff; former FDA Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Eric Rosengren, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; Geoffrey Ballotti, Wyndham Hotels Group. (N) 7:30 a.m.KCBS

Meet the press National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Governor Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Coronavirus: Dr Peter Hotez, Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development; Dr. Dan Barouch, Center for Virology and Vaccine Research. Panel: O. Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa; Andrea Mitchell; Jeh Johnson. (N) 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This week with George Stephanopoulos White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator: Dr. Deborah Birx. COVID-19: Tom Bossert; Dr. Atul Gawande, the New Yorker. COVID-19: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Pierre Thomas; Julie Pace. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. Mark Parkinson, American Healthcare Association. Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Tom Day, Bugles Across America. Panel: Josh Holmes; Donna Brazile; Jonah Goldberg. (N) 8:00 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable sources with Brian Stelter The link between disinformation and “moral rot”: Garry Kasparov, Renew Democracy Initiative. Covering the pandemic: Ed Yong, the Atlantic. A re-examination of Ronan Farrow’s reports: Ben Smith, New York Times. Matt Lauer speaks: Dan Abrams, Mediaite. President Trump’s hostility toward VOA: Sunlen Serfaty; Matt Armstrong. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez, KQED; Emily Compagno; Clarence Page; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

Waterloo Bridge On the eve of World War II, a British officer (Robert Taylor) returns to Waterloo Bridge, where he relives bittersweet memories of the unfortunate affair he had with a promising young ballerina (Vivien Leigh) during the First World War. Lucile Watson, Virginia Field, Maria Ouspenskaya and C. Aubrey Smith also play the main role in this 1940 melodrama. 7:00 pm TCM

Ready not ready The night of her wedding, a young bride (Samara Weaving) discovers that she has to fight to survive while the groom’s family tries to track her down and kill her in this comic horror film of 2019. Mark O’Brien , Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, Melanie Scrofano and Kristian Bruun also play the main role. 8 p.m. HBO

Ugly An aspiring writer (Emma Stone) interviews black housekeepers in a small Mississippi town in the 1960s in this 2011 drama. Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jessica Chastain, Sissy Spacek, Cicely Tyson, Aunjanue Ellis and Mary Steenburgen also play the main role. 8 p.m. Display time

Missing girl (2014) 8 h FX

Men in black (1997) 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Primordial

Flaming (2018) 8:30 am TMC

Sergeant York (1941) 8.45 a.m.

Harry Potter at the Wizarding School (2001) 9:00 a.m. Syfy

Cars (2006) 9:10 a.m.Free form

Back to the future (1985) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

baby (1995) 9:57 a.m. HBO

Cinderella (2015) 10:45 am SCT

Wildlife (2018) 10:45 am TMC

RoboCop (1987) 10:51 a.m. Again

The Martian (2015) 11 a.m. FX

D-Day, June 6 (1956) 11:00 a.m. TCM

Back to the future II (1989) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Under Siege (1992) noon CMT

In the line of fire (1993) 12:16 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:32 p.m. Syfy

3:10 to Yuma (2007) 1 p.m. History

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 1 p.m. Ovation

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 1 p.m. TBS

The steel helmet (1951) 1 p.m. TCM

Back to the future III (1990) 1:30 p.m. Display time

Independence day (1996) 2 p.m. VH1

Gorky Park (1983) 2:05 p.m. Epix

Green berets (1968) 2:30 p.m. TCM; 9 p.m. Sundance

G.I. Jeanne (1997) 3 p.m. AMC

The Peanuts movie (2015) 3 p.m. FXX

How to train your dragon (2010) 3 p.m. TBS

Seven (1995) 3.30 p.m. Display time

Awakening (1990) 3:55 p.m. KCET

Predator (1987) 4:21 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:28 p.m. Syfy

Toy story (1995) 4:55 p.m. Free form

Save Private Ryan (1998) 5 p.m. Sundance

Casablanca (1942) 5:00 p.m. TCM

A separate league (1992) 5 p.m. Ovation

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO

Toy story 2 (1999) 6:55 p.m. Freeform

Sing (2016) 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. FXX

Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. TBS

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 8 p.m. NBC

Laurence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KVCR

Section (1986) 8 p.m. Bis

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Furious 7 (2015) 8 p.m. FX

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 8 p.m. History

Dave (1993) 8 p.m. Ovation

Toy story 3 (2010) 9 p.m. Free form

Cornered (1945) 9 p.m. TCM

pulp Fiction (1994) 10:02 p.m. Bis

The Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:05 p.m. Primordial

National Lampoon Christmas Holidays (1989) 10:15 p.m. IFC

Rain man (1988) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Hustlers (2019) 22:30 Display time

Training day (2001) 11 p.m. VH1

300 (2006) 11:33 p.m. FX