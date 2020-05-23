On Saturday TV and Sunday talk shows: “Help”

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times made temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time television schedule is interrupted, but an extended version is available in your Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
California cooking with Jessica Holmes In this new episode of the locally produced culinary series, Milk Bar owner Christina Tosi makes cereal squares with shortbread strawberries. Next, Chef Nick Liberato shows off his favorite burger recipe. 8 p.m. CW
Group discussion with Annie and Jayden In this new series, the stars of the children’s television network discuss the latest trends on social media, play games and take part in challenges. Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels are the hosts. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Saved by the barn In a new episode, Dan McKernan and his team partner with the Michigan Humane Society to find homes for four calves who have suffered from shameful neglect. They also host a twisting litter of live piglets and build a safe and spacious playground for energetic goats. 9 p.m. Planet of Animals
Don’t be afraid with Iyanla Vanzant Life coach Iyanla Vanzant welcomes experts and distinguished guests to discuss life without letting fear dominate during the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 p.m. OWN
Saturday Night Live The venerable late-night comedy sketch series retransmits a 1978 episode hosted by Fred Willard. Devo is the musical guest. 10:00 p.m. NBC
The zoo: San Diego Zoo staff care for animals during the coronavirus pandemic. 10:00 p.m. Planet of Animals
Girlfriends register Professional women and their friends come together for an hour of informal discussion and good times as they exchange ideas and ideas about the challenges and triumphs they and other women face. Loni Love is featured in this new episode. 10:00 p.m. OWN
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. CSPAN
Stronger together Host Dear Calvin. (N) 9 p.m. CW
SATURDAY FAIRS
Hello america (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC
Hello america Lori Bergamotto; Michael Symon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews COVID-19: Professor of epidemiology Anne W. Rimoin, UCLA. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m.CBS
Hello america (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union The economy; economic stimulation Senior White House advisor Kevin Hassett. Coronavirus; reopening: Governor Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Coronavirus: Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Coronavirus; reopening: Representative Val Demings (D-Fla.) (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Treatment of COVID-19 by the World Health Organization: Stewart Simonson. The dismissal of the State Department’s Inspector General; The United States withdraws from the open arms treaty; China and Hong Kong: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the economist; Thomas Friedman, the New York Times. President Trump’s economic management of the COVID-19 pandemic: Gary Cohn. (N) 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday morning future with Maria Bartiromo Second. of Health and Social Services Alex Azar. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). Representative Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) Matthew Whitaker. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Author Gordon Chang (“Nuclear Showdown”), (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Facing the nation National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; old Sec. homeland security Michael Chertoff; former FDA Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Eric Rosengren, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; Geoffrey Ballotti, Wyndham Hotels Group. (N) 7:30 a.m.KCBS
Meet the press National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Governor Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Coronavirus: Dr Peter Hotez, Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development; Dr. Dan Barouch, Center for Virology and Vaccine Research. Panel: O. Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa; Andrea Mitchell; Jeh Johnson. (N) 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This week with George Stephanopoulos White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator: Dr. Deborah Birx. COVID-19: Tom Bossert; Dr. Atul Gawande, the New Yorker. COVID-19: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Pierre Thomas; Julie Pace. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. Mark Parkinson, American Healthcare Association. Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Tom Day, Bugles Across America. Panel: Josh Holmes; Donna Brazile; Jonah Goldberg. (N) 8:00 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable sources with Brian Stelter The link between disinformation and “moral rot”: Garry Kasparov, Renew Democracy Initiative. Covering the pandemic: Ed Yong, the Atlantic. A re-examination of Ronan Farrow’s reports: Ben Smith, New York Times. Matt Lauer speaks: Dan Abrams, Mediaite. President Trump’s hostility toward VOA: Sunlen Serfaty; Matt Armstrong. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez, KQED; Emily Compagno; Clarence Page; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
MOVIES
Waterloo Bridge On the eve of World War II, a British officer (Robert Taylor) returns to Waterloo Bridge, where he relives bittersweet memories of the unfortunate affair he had with a promising young ballerina (Vivien Leigh) during the First World War. Lucile Watson, Virginia Field, Maria Ouspenskaya and C. Aubrey Smith also play the main role in this 1940 melodrama. 7:00 pm TCM
Ready not ready The night of her wedding, a young bride (Samara Weaving) discovers that she has to fight to survive while the groom’s family tries to track her down and kill her in this comic horror film of 2019. Mark O’Brien , Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, Melanie Scrofano and Kristian Bruun also play the main role. 8 p.m. HBO
Ugly An aspiring writer (Emma Stone) interviews black housekeepers in a small Mississippi town in the 1960s in this 2011 drama. Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jessica Chastain, Sissy Spacek, Cicely Tyson, Aunjanue Ellis and Mary Steenburgen also play the main role. 8 p.m. Display time
Missing girl (2014) 8 h FX
Men in black (1997) 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Primordial
Flaming (2018) 8:30 am TMC
Sergeant York (1941) 8.45 a.m.
Harry Potter at the Wizarding School (2001) 9:00 a.m. Syfy
Cars (2006) 9:10 a.m.Free form
Back to the future (1985) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
baby (1995) 9:57 a.m. HBO
Cinderella (2015) 10:45 am SCT
Wildlife (2018) 10:45 am TMC
RoboCop (1987) 10:51 a.m. Again
The Martian (2015) 11 a.m. FX
D-Day, June 6 (1956) 11:00 a.m. TCM
Back to the future II (1989) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Under Siege (1992) noon CMT
In the line of fire (1993) 12:16 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:32 p.m. Syfy
3:10 to Yuma (2007) 1 p.m. History
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 1 p.m. Ovation
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 1 p.m. TBS
The steel helmet (1951) 1 p.m. TCM
Back to the future III (1990) 1:30 p.m. Display time
Independence day (1996) 2 p.m. VH1
Gorky Park (1983) 2:05 p.m. Epix
Green berets (1968) 2:30 p.m. TCM; 9 p.m. Sundance
G.I. Jeanne (1997) 3 p.m. AMC
The Peanuts movie (2015) 3 p.m. FXX
How to train your dragon (2010) 3 p.m. TBS
Seven (1995) 3.30 p.m. Display time
Awakening (1990) 3:55 p.m. KCET
Predator (1987) 4:21 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:28 p.m. Syfy
Toy story (1995) 4:55 p.m. Free form
Save Private Ryan (1998) 5 p.m. Sundance
Casablanca (1942) 5:00 p.m. TCM
A separate league (1992) 5 p.m. Ovation
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO
Toy story 2 (1999) 6:55 p.m. Freeform
Sing (2016) 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. FXX
Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. TBS
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 8 p.m. NBC
Laurence of Arabia (1962) 8 p.m. KVCR
Section (1986) 8 p.m. Bis
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Furious 7 (2015) 8 p.m. FX
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 8 p.m. History
Dave (1993) 8 p.m. Ovation
Toy story 3 (2010) 9 p.m. Free form
Cornered (1945) 9 p.m. TCM
pulp Fiction (1994) 10:02 p.m. Bis
The Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:05 p.m. Primordial
National Lampoon Christmas Holidays (1989) 10:15 p.m. IFC
Rain man (1988) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Hustlers (2019) 22:30 Display time
Training day (2001) 11 p.m. VH1
300 (2006) 11:33 p.m. FX
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/tv/story/2020-05-22/whats-on-tv-saturday-may-23