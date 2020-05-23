More handshakes? Coach requests sports trip

Handshakes are part of the post-match landscape in high school sports, seemingly forever. It’s the simple and respected way that winners and losers show their sportsmanship. But in the COVID-19 era, health care professionals say handshakes should be replaced with a safer gesture.

The executive director of the National Federation of State Secondary Schools, Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff, said this week in an editorial“There will be many concessions necessary to resume sports competition, and shaking hands must stop – at least for now.”

La Cañada Flintridge basketball coach St. Francis Todd Wolfson saw Niehoff’s comments on the end of the handshakes and objected.

We asked Wolfson to explain why he kept shaking hands. Here is what he wrote:

This pandemic has ended sports. It seems that to start playing sports again, we need to make changes to a lot of the things we do on and off the court. One of these revisions seems to eliminate the handshake; a gesture that I have been taught is the ultimate sign of respect after the end of a sports match.

During training, the safety and health of my student athletes is the top priority. Once we are allowed to resume basketball, I will return to the field with my team. We will take extreme precautions to ensure everyone’s safety and comply with the CDC, WHO and the guidelines established by the NFHS. Eventually, in the near future, we will be allowed to play basketball games again. And once we’re done, it will be extremely difficult to tell my team not to shake hands when the game is over. Shaking hands is the respect that the game deserves, and our opponent deserves. Each year, we practice shaking hands with the other team at the end of the match.

Many may be upset and say, “You’re going to spread germs, your players shouldn’t be doing this!”

If we are allowed to play basketball games, my team will dive on the ground to find loose balls, we will install screens, we will box and we will take charge. We’re going to run and sweat and stand a few inches from our opponent … because that’s how basketball is played. How am I going to justify my team to play as hard as possible and to dive on the ground for a ball but without shaking hands with the opponent when the game is over? It doesn’t make much sense to me in many ways. Is it OK to tell Johnny to go a few inches from another player, to push and box him, to take a basketball that has been hit by 10 players but not OK to shake his hand?

In a world of celebrations after hitting three dots, cheering on your opponent’s face and posting your falling opponent on Twitter or Instagram, we cannot lose the respect of our opponents. Watching the Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance”, Isiah Thomas was not part of the United States team because he did not shake hands at the end of the game. It was an extremely controversial decision.

I’m not the biggest hockey fan, but I really enjoy the NHL playoffs when the series ends when the two teams face each other, look their opponent in the eye and shake hands with each other.

If it’s not safe enough for my players to shake hands, I don’t want my players to set up a screen or dive on the ground. If it’s not safe for my players to adjust a screen, I don’t want them to shake hands. If the CDC and the WHO say it’s okay to play a full contact basketball game, then we’ll be there, because we will always teach respect.