MLB Coronavirus Response: Angels Discharge Some Employees

Count the angels among the companies that have succumbed to the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

Team to begin layoff of non-player employees in June. The affected group includes player development support staff, coaches and minor league coordinators, and most scouts. All will continue to receive health care benefits and will have access to a new employee assistance fund, in which the Angels will deposit $ 1 million in grants.

“We, like businesses in the United States, are making tough decisions to protect our long-term stability,” Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said in a statement.

Last month, the Angels pledged to pay their full-time employees until May. Most of the 30 teams did the same, including the high-income Dodgers, the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, as well as the champions of the Washington Nationals world championships.

But the uncertainty surrounding a potential comeback in the major and minor leagues, combined with two months of lost revenue caused by the lack of regular season games, forced the teams to reconsider their business model before June. The Miami Marlins will employ 40% of their baseball staff. The Cincinnati The reds have announced their leave at least 25% of their employees as of June 1.

The Tampa Bay Departments were the first to implement aggressive cost reduction measures, putting some employees on leave and reducing the wages of others at the end of April.

Commissioner Rob Manfred gave teams the freedom to cut payroll when he suspended uniform employee contracts earlier this month, citing the national emergency. More teams should use this advantage.

The Seattle Mariners have chosen to avoid layoffs and leave. From June 1 and extending until October, the Sailors will reduce by at least 20% the salaries of baseball and field staff who earn $ 60,000 or more per year. New York Mets implemented similar pay cuts for its full-time non-gaming employees – with the stipulation, the cups could be extended if the season is not played.

The possibility of a summer without baseball persists. The team owners have approved a plan to start spring training again in June and start the season in early July, but the league and player association are in the early stages of negotiations. Part of this plan was revealed over the weekend when MLB’s extended safety protocols for a shortened season went public. The guidelines call for frequent testing and behavioral limits, such as a ban on high-fives and restrictions on socializing out of scope.

The main point of contention is the MLB’s proposal for a 50-50 revenue sharing plan between players and teams. Players would be forced to take a bigger pay cut than they had previously agreed to – players and teams decided in March that wages would be prorated.