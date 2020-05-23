Larry Scott of Pac-12 says student-athletes would be safer on campus

As the NCAA opened the door for the athletes’ return in June for voluntary training, the Pac-12 commissioner made it clear before the conference vote next week that he believed the student-athletes would be “in a safer and healthier position ”if they were back on their respective campuses this summer, rather than at home.

Larry Scott joined other college football brokers in an interview with CNN on Friday to prepare for a return to campus in June to ensure the safety and health of athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. .

A comeback in June, Scott noted, would put the Pac-12 on schedule to potentially start training camp by the end of July, with “a nice downhill run to support the start of the college football season at the end August”.

UCLA is scheduled to open its season on August 29 at home against the State of New Mexico.

USC is scheduled to open September 5 against Alabama in Arlington, Texas. USC Sports Director Mike Bohn said Thursday he thought “the odds were in our favor” to play the game as expected, with the Pac-12 and its region opening faster than many would thought.

“We have three states in our conference where the gyms are already open and the student athletes want to come back,” Scott told CNN, “and in most cases we think the student athletes will be in a safer position. and a healthier position if they can access the world-class medical care, supervision and support they can get on their campuses, and if there are problems with the virus, have access to these centers World class medical services that we have. But these are just small steps that safely bring student-athletes back to campus. “

The first step began on Wednesday, when the NCAA Division I Council announced that it would allow voluntary training on campus starting June 1 for men’s and women’s football and basketball. On Friday, the board expanded the directive to include all Division I sports.

The university presidents of the Southeast Conference voted shortly after to approve a return on June 8. Other schools, including Ohio State and Iowa, have announced their return on June 1, as soon as they are licensed by the NCAA. The Pac-12 should also approve next week a return during the month of June.

In a Zoom interview with West Coast Sports Associates on Thursday evening, Bohn offered his own recommendation for a return on June 8 or June 15. He joined Scott and the growing choir of administrators suggesting “a student-athlete is safer in cross-college athletics, corporate offices, training rooms, than anywhere else.”

“I’m sure of it,” said Bohn. “I think we can monitor this and do a great job in keeping them safe.”

But questions remain as to how schools will monitor and ensure the safety of their athletes when they return. The NCAA has not published safety standards for COVID-19, leaving conferences and schools to decide for themselves.

This could create a wide range of inconsistent testing policies, which experts say is the most crucial principle of any return plan. On Friday, announcing plans for a return to voluntary training, the SEC and several of its member schools explained that players and staff will not be tested for COVID-19 until they return to campus. Beyond that, they will only be tested if they are symptomatic.

Test protocols for Pac-12 and USC are still being developed, said Bohn.

“We will have to determine how often we want to test,” he said. “But more importantly, we want to monitor groups of student-athletes – where they eat, where they train, where they lift weights, where they live, the dorms, the number of student-athletes per toilet, all these different parts of the protocols. It’s vast. “