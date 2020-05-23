Larry King turns his foray into podcasts

Larry King makes his first foray into the world of podcasts.

Longtime radio and television host signed a $ 5 million multi-year agreement to host the entertainment and celebrity interview podcast “The Millionth Question”, King announced on Friday.

The hour-long podcast, scheduled to be released in mid-June and produced by 4Forty4 Media, will include interviews with personalities from music, comedy, sports and popular culture. The show is a collaboration between former CNN host, 21-year-old son Chance King and theater producer Jeff Beacher, who will co-produce the podcast with King’s son.

“When my son and Jeff came up with the idea for a podcast, I felt I had come to scale,” King said in a telephone interview. “I started my career in radio and I felt that podcasts are radio today.”

Beacher said the show’s guests will be “all of the biggest stars in everything from politics to pop culture to sports, music, theater and more.”

And Chance King stressed that with this podcast, his father “will be able to speak to people outside of politics and more of culture”.

King plans to record the podcast from his Los Angeles home, while social distancing rules remain. He currently hosts the weekly political talk show “PoliticKING With Larry King” and “Larry King Now”, which features interviews with entertainment stars and political dignitaries.

“I love to communicate. I’ve been doing it for 63 years … and I love asking questions, “said King. “[The podcast] is a chance to do it again. ”

“The Millionth Question” will be the first podcast launched by 4Forty4 Media.