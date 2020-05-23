Is Disney’s first gay protagonist the answer to the LGBTQ appeal?

Short films are a staple of Pixar Animation Studios: the “Luxo Jr.” desk lamps (1986), a solo chess competition in the “Geri’s Game” (1997), Oscar winner and, more recently, the story of a Chinese mother fearing that her son might grow up, as one dumpling in “Bao” (2018).

The latest edition of Pixar, now broadcast on Disney +, presents its first animated main character LGBTQ as he finds the courage to reveal his sexual orientation to his parents in “Out”.

The nine-minute short film was written and directed by Steven Clay Hunter, who worked in animation or visual effects on “Finding Dory”, “WALL-E”, “Brave”, “Toy Story 4” and many other projects.

“Out” tells the story of Greg (voiced by Kyle McDaniel) and his boyfriend Manuel (Caleb Cabrera) as they receive an unexpected visit from Greg’s parents as the young couple prepare to move to town .

Helped by the magical animal gods of cats and dogs, Greg changes his body with his dog, Jim, using a magic dog collar. Much of the action centers on attempts to distract Greg’s mother (Bernadette Sullivan) from the discovery of a framed photograph of the embracing couple. (Don’t miss Wheezy’s cameo from “Toy Story”.)

In “Out”, the character Greg changes places with his dog before revealing his sexual orientation to his parents. (Pixar Creative Studios)

The film reaches a sincere culmination when Greg’s mother’s reaction is revealed.

“Out” is part of Pixar’s SparkShorts – a collection of six independent animated shorts streamed on Disney +.

A statement from Pixar Animations Studios president Jim Morris said: “The SparkShorts program is designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques and experiment with new workflows. These films are unlike anything we have ever done at Pixar, offering an opportunity to unleash the potential of individual artists and their approaches to film creation on a smaller scale than our normal rate. “

Earlier this year, Disney included an overtly LGBTQ character in “Onward.” Dan Scanlon’s animated feature Pixar was released in theaters in February, just before the forced shutdown of cineplex coronaviruses, and found new home streaming on Disney + and other digital platforms, considerably shortening the usual theatrical window. The character “Onward”, Specter Officer, expressed by Lena Waithe, casually evokes the stepdaughter whom she co-parenting with her girlfriend.

As Tracy Brown wrote in The Times in March, Specter Officer was “the first character in any Disney animated film to openly acknowledge queer in a line of dialogue.” But given that Disney was only hinting at the LGBTQ sexuality of a few characters, like Gaston LeFou’s companion in the 2017 live action “Beauty and the Beast”, the character “Onward” left a lot of fans of Disney want more.

The couple “out” Greg and Manuel seem to be a step towards answering this call.