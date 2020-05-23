Interrupted season: Cara Dunnigan has an epiphany of stop

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Cara Dunnigan

School: Verdugo Hills

Sport: Volleyball, softball

Key statistics: A city volleyball player helped the Donations win three consecutive East Valley League titles; pitcher for the softball team

Fall plans: Attend Los Angeles Mission College

Having to make difficult choices:
“I don’t play softball, I didn’t get a chance to be spotted. My original plan was to try CSUN, so that option was gone. The Mission volleyball coach recruited me and “I took advantage of it. I didn’t want to pay all that money just to be in my room to do my homework.”

When the season is canceled:
“My first reaction was to start crying. I could not stop because of all the opportunities I would no longer have. “

On life without sport:
“This is weird because it was my life. I have a lot of free time to understand what I am without sport. I like to paint now. I do my own workouts now instead of being part of ‘a team. “

On the lessons she learned:
“I think it made me realize who I am without sport. I am much more than sport. I always saw myself as this athlete, nothing more. I understood that I could have more relationships with more friends. “

Where she sees herself in 10 years:
“I see myself as an athletic trainer.”

