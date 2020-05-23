House of the Week: Take a Modern Pose in the Hollywood Hills

Personalized by some of the brightest minds in the design world, this contemporary tour de force in the Hollywood hills is visually striking with its personalized wallpaper, marble slabs and modern chandeliers. Stacked glass walls open directly onto an edgeless pool for indoor-outdoor living. At the top of the house, a rooftop terrace and a spa monitor the city lights from downtown Los Angeles to West Hollywood.

The details

Location: 1172 N. Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, 90069

Ask for a price: $ 11.5 million

Year of construction: 2018

Living room: 6,487 square feet, six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 10319 square feet

Features: European oak floors; Glass doors 12 feet high; smart home controls; parental suite with separate living room; chef’s cuisine; wine bar; rimless pool

About the area: In postal code 90069, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in March was $ 3.545 million, a 2.8% year-over-year increase, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Michael LaMontagna, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 925-9826

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to [email protected]