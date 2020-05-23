Here’s what California has to gain with fanless MLB games

On May 11, the day the major league owners approved a plan to start the season in early July, Governor Gavin Newsom refused to approve the proposal.

“We will see where we are in July,” Newsom said that day.

Newsom said on May 18 that baseball and other professional sports would be invited to play in California “during the first week of June” without admitting fans and with the approval of public health officials.

There is a dollar figure that can be attached to the modification of plans. In a state with a budget battered by the coronavirus recession, allowing the five California Major League teams to play home games rather than forcing them to play elsewhere would require baseball players to contribute approximately $ 73 million. dollars to the Treasury.

Almost all states impose a so-called “sports tax,” which levies a tax on athletes’ income each day they work in the state. California’s 13.3% rate is the highest in the country.

State analysts forecast a $ 54 billion deficit this month, the worst in state history. Newsom “definitely” had to consider allowing gaming in the state to collect the jock tax, said Dan Schnur, communications director for former Governor Pete Wilson.

“Multi-millionaire athletes out of state are a fairly easy target,” said Schnur, who teaches political strategy at USC. “Before it starts raising taxes for Californians, the jock tax is a much more politically acceptable alternative.”

If the 2020 season had been played in its entirety, the state could have generated about $ 143 million in taxes from baseball players, according to Jeffrey Becker, partner of Winningham, Becker and Co. in Woodland Hills. Becker, who calculated the Los Angeles Times estimates, said the state would only have generated $ 28 million had MLB played the proposed 82-game season entirely out of state, with income taxes imposed limited to players who call California as their primary residence.

Becker’s revenue estimates could change depending on the number of games played in California, possible post-season games, number of players on an expanded roster and of a taxi crew, and any reduction in wages and salaries. the distribution of revenues in the post-season agreed by the players and the owners. In total, the difference in estimated tax revenue between MLB games outside the state and inside the state this season is about two-thousandths of the state’s current revenue. $ 215 billion budget.

However, this difference of $ 45 million would cover the annual budget California Coast Commission, or for public companies Exhibition in Los Angeles, home to the California Science Center and the California African American Museum.

This amount could be critical, the NBA and the NHL are each considered likely to end their season outside the state. If the Lakers and the Clippers had faced off in the Western Conference finals, the state would have enjoyed no less than 27 NBA playoff games at the Staples Center.

As recently as 2013, the California jock tax generated more than $ 229 million in all sports, according to a Article 2015 in the San Diego Union-Tribune. The state’s Franchise Tax Board “no longer compiles these statistics,” said spokeswoman Denise Azimi, preferring to consolidate the taxes paid by all non-residents.

The governor’s office declined to say whether the prospect of losing $ 45 million in athlete taxes made him more receptive to allowing state games. Newsom announced plans to allow the games earlier on the first business day after the MLB released a 67-page health and safety protocol, and even though state officials noted that officials public health would make the last call in each respective county.

However, as virus outbreaks decrease in parts of the state and preparation for a potential second wave increases, Newsom is gradually implementing a reopening plan.

“This reopening is consistent with our overall health goal for the community,” said one official, “who must balance the health burdens associated with COVID-19 disease and the morbidity and mortality associated with the economic and social burdens associated with a closed economy and education system. “

Last month, Newsom appointed dozens of union executives and leaders to a task force on the recovery of businesses and jobs. The members are the president of the AEG, Dan Beckerman; Dodgers, Golden State Warriors and Peter Guber, co-owner of LAFC; and the owner of The Times and the Lakers’ limited partner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. Guber testified that he was asked to refrain from commenting on the work of the task force.

However, Schnur said he expected the task force to point out to Newsom the urgency of bringing the sport back, not just for the relatively small amount of taxes paid by the athletes. In one Study 2019 commissioned by the Los Angeles Sports Council, the county economic development corporation estimated that sports teams and events in Los Angeles and Orange counties generated 39,000 jobs and local and state taxes totaling 328 million dollars.

“One of the strongest talking points in the entertainment industry for years has been working class employees who don’t show up on camera,” said Schnur.

“No one wants to give tax relief to a wealthy player, but the entertainment industry has argued very effectively on behalf of its low-paid workers. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if some of the sports representatives from the Newsom task force did the same now. “

And, for now, Schnur has said that allowing matches to be a politically sound decision for Newsom, even if fans are not allowed to attend.

“The extra income is important, but the public message that sporting events would send could be even more politically beneficial for Newsom,” said Schnur. “In recent weeks, there have been protests across the state, by concerned citizens who wanted to get out of their homes. Newsom has done a pretty good job of distinguishing between banning and discouraging public activity.

“Major league baseball games over the summer, even without supporters, would do much to calm people down and ease the political pressure on him.”