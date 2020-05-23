Frank Marshall has hope for the future of the post-coronavirus film

The last time director / producer Frank Marshall remembers that one of his film projects had been stopped for so long was in 1983, when Harrison Ford suffered from a vertebral disc herniation while filming “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Fate ”. Ford was out of service for almost six weeks while recovering from the painful injury from the waterfall.

At least there was an end to this delay, said Marshall, whose long list of production credits includes eternal classics such as “Gremlins”, “The Goonies” and “Back to the Future”, as well as movies in Jason Bourne. , The Indiana Jones and “Jurassic Park” franchises.

There’s no such clarity as to when filming can resume on Marshall’s latest film project, “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which was among the main studio productions that closed in March when the coronavirus swept the world.

“I keep thinking and trying to compare this to something, but I have never experienced anything like it before,” said Marshall. “I don’t think anyone.”

During the pandemic, Marshall directed a virtual magic show called “The Present” for the Geffen Playhouse. This production has progressed thanks to the use of Zoom, but the uncertainty regarding other forms of art and entertainment remains disconcerting as the world economy struggles to find ways to get out of its virus-induced coma .

“I know that there is a future, I know we will get there, but the big question is when, “said Marshall. He added that he was in talks to start production on “Jurassic World” and to determine when it would be possible to reopen “Diana”, the Broadway musical he produced on the life of the British princess.

“Everyone is optimistic about going back to what is going to be the new standard, but it’s going to be different,” said Marshall. Regarding the film, he imagines amenities such as the craft service table will disappear, working hours will be limited, coronavirus tests will be ubiquitous and the shooting will consist of small groups of people working on specific scenes .

He also believes that the teleconference is here to stay and that many production and board meetings will be virtual in the future.

The bottom line, Marshall said, is that everyone must be safe, so there must be strict guidelines in place by experts on how to make sure this is the case.

At the time of the interview, Marshall had taken refuge in his home in Los Angeles for two months. The thing he missed the most? Trip.

“I was traveling. I came and went, “he said of his frequent trips to New York for the musical and London for the film. “Being in the same place for eight weeks really made me a little crazy.”

His most reliable outlet for the stressful situation was daily walks with his dogs.

“I think it’s good to go out and exercise and get some fresh air and not think about things,” he said.

And if your mask drives you crazy while you are outside, Marshall wants to reveal a little secret to you: if you are all alone and no one else is there, you can take it off. He won’t say it.