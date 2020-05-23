Former shipper Donnie Edwards tries to recognize veterans

Donnie Edwards has spent his post-NFL career working with veterans and helping to highlight their contributions.

Recently, in a world facing the COVID-19 pandemic, he experienced something he described as an appropriate reminder.

“My wife went to Costco and there is no meat,” said the former linebacker for the Chargers and UCLA. “Think about how it was during the wars, the rationing that continued. When talking to some of our WWII veterinarians, that’s what they’re talking about.

“We just have a little preview of it right now, without having the freedoms we used to have. These restrictions are very, very little compared to the lives of some during the war. ”

Edwards, 47, who played his last NFL game in 2008 with Kansas City, operates the Best Defense Foundation, which offers, among other things, a return to the battlefield program.

During Super Bowl Week this year, his commitment was recognized when he received the Salute to Service award, awarded annually as a joint venture between the NFL and the USAA.

As Memorial Day approaches, he is working with the USAA on a Poppy in Memory program, providing the opportunity to digitally recognize those who have died in the service of the country. More details can be found on PoppyInMemory.com.

“It’s a wonderful way to remember,” said Edwards. “I think a lot of people take Remembrance Day for granted. It’s the start of summer. It’s barbecues and all that. But I think in the environment, with coronavirus, this is the perfect time to stop, think and be thankful for what we have. ”

Due to COVID-19, the Edwards Foundation was forced to cancel several trips, including one to Iwo Jima.

Best Defense is promoting a 5-kilometer walk on June 6 in memory of D-Day. Given the COVID-19 restrictions, the event will take place virtually.

“We have never experienced anything like this,” said Edwards. “Not in my lifetime, at least. This pandemic affects Houseand I hope people understand the meaning, especially this weekend. “