“Empty L.A.” video shows Los Angeles in coronavirus lockout

The twinkling red and gold lights of the El Capitan Theater on a strangely empty Hollywood Boulevard, downtown streets lacking in any sign of human life, a vacant promenade of Venice Beach – these are some of the surreal sights captured by the director Los Angeles commercial AJ Bleyer, who set out to document the impact of COVID-19 on the city.

Shooting over three weeks in April, Bleyer has compiled his images of a seemingly lifeless city at sunrise in a short video, already an archive of the early days of a pandemic taking hold of the city.

After the initial shock of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti’s “Safer at Home” emergency ordinance in mid-March, interrupting Bleyer’s work and most of urban life, the director noted “there had a really special time … that the traffic really stopped and everyone was just inside to find out more. “

Originally from Angeleno, Bleyer had a deep feeling that this could be an opportunity to record a unique piece of history.

“I saw quiet streets on holidays and early in the morning. And as a production person myself, I know what it looks like and there are ways to close streets in downtown Los Angeles while filming something, but I’ve never seen it so empty everywhere, “he said.

He leaves every morning at 4:30 a.m. with his equipment, mask and gloves, to emblematic places in the region, including the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Grove and the Santa Monica pier. Bleyer estimated that he had shot around 30 sites, all at sunrise, to take advantage of natural light and light traffic.

He chose monuments such as the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, Oscar site, which summarizes “the excitement, energy and magic of Los Angeles”, but which, in the era of the pandemic, holds “a strange peace and sadness”.

The most striking place? The Southwest Airlines terminal at LAX.

Bleyer showed up early to shoot, expecting traffic. Instead, the only vehicles in sight were shuttles to transport people to and from each terminal – and they were empty.

“It was the only place I stopped and I really took it,” he said. “There was not a single plane that flew over. There was not a single person who passed me during my stay. I was alone at LAX, and it was unlike anything I have experienced before. “

About two weeks ago, Bleyer noticed that the opportunities to capture the void were ending. The city had started to be reborn.

Near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

“With that in mind, I know there is some sort of speed in this stuff, and I just slapped everything together in a video.”

The project is not meant to be “too political or partisan,” said Bleyer.

“It is a problem that affects everyone, regardless of class, race, age and location.”

He ends his video with a short message to viewers: “It has been difficult for everyone, as we slowly return to normal, be nice to each other, we are all in the same boat.”