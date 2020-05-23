Dave Roberts Defines Range of SoCal Legends for APBA Series

Dave Roberts and Gabe Kapler were supposed to trade alignment cards at Dodger Stadium in March before their historic rival clubs took the field on opening day. Instead, while the coronavirus pandemic keeps the 2020 MLB season on hold, managers had to wait until Tuesday morning to reveal themselves – with a twist.

They swapped queues virtually during a Zoom call from their home without any members of the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers or 2020 San Francisco Giants. The queues featured stars of yesteryear. On the one hand, Roberts has built a range of legends from southern California. On the other hand, Kapler put together a stacked team from northern California.

The managers received lists of 34 men chosen with 100,000 votes from readers of the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle. Each player was specific to a specific season as their best statistical season. The teams will compete in a professional computer-simulated American baseball simulator. (APBA) seven-game series – the Golden Greats: I-5 Series – starting Tuesday. Giants play-by-play broadcaster Jon Miller will call the matches.

APBA is a board game released in 1951 using statistical probability to recreate MLB games. Originally a dice game, it can now be played online.

Roberts and Kapler were responsible for choosing a player at each position, a designated batter and a starting rotation of three. Some choices were easy. Others are not.

The creation of an alignment these days depends on the pitcher starting from the opponent – with which arm he launches, his arsenal and his speed. So that’s where they started – after Roberts lost a draw for the field advantage. Roberts picked right-hander Dodgers Don Drysdale of the 1964 season when he went 18-16 with an ERA of 2.18 and 237 strikeouts in a total of 321 innings. He named Walter Johnson his start from match 2 and Jim Palmer for match 3.

Kapler countered with Randy Johnson of the 2002 Arizona Diamondbacks. The left-hander is 24-5 with an ERA of 2.32 and 334 strikeouts in 260 innings. He led the majors in wins, innings and strikeouts while dominating the National League in ERA. Kapler chose Tom Seaver for match 2 and C.C. Sabathia for match 3.

From there, Roberts built a composition that he believed would be best to handle Johnson’s overpowered things in the first game.

Left-handed Brett hit .390 that year, but Arenado’s elite defense and success against left-handers in 2017 – he posted a base percentage of 1.313 on base plus strikes against left-handers – him gave the advantage. Roberts said Brett would be in the lineup in the second game against Seaver.

Ozzie Smith’s Hall of Fame shortstop was not part of the starting team, but Roberts has said he will enter Game 1 as a late defensive replacement for Nomar Garciaparra.

As for the bullpen, Roberts said he would choose Trevor Hoffman, a former teammate, to close games against Rollie Fingers. Hoffman had a WPM of 1.48 and 53 saves for the San Diego Padres in 1998. Fingers joined Bret Saberhagen, Bert Blyleven, Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole and Bob Lemon as their bridge to the ninth inning.



SOCIAL LIST

Jackie robinson (Curt Gunther / Getty Images)

1. Jackie Robinson 2B, 1949 Dodgers

.342 BA * /. 432 OBP / .528 SLG, 16 HR, 37 SB *, NL MVP

2. Ted Williams LF, Red Sox from 1941

.406 BA * /. 553 OBP * /. 735 SLG *, 37 HR *, 147 BB *

3. Eddie Murray 1B, Orioles from 1982

.316 BA / .391 OBP / .549 SLG, 32 HR, 18 IBB *, Gold Glove

4. Mark McGwire DH, Cardinals 1998

.299 BA / .470 OBP * /. 752 SLG *, 70 HR *, 162 BB *

5. Nomar Garciaparra SS, 2000 Red Sox

.372 BA * /. 434 OBP / .599 SLG, 21 HR, 20 IBB *

6. Duke Snider CF, Dodgers of 1954

.341 BA / .423 OBP / .647 SLG, 40 HR, 120 R *, 378 TB *

7. Nolan Arenado 3B, 2017 Rockies

.309 BA / .373 OBP / .586 SLG, 37 HR, 43 2B *, Gold Glove

8. Tony Gwynn RF, 1994 Padres

.394 BA * /. 454 OBP * /. 568 SLG, 12 HR, 165 H *

9. Gary Carter C, 1984 Expos

.294 BA / .366 OBP / .487 SLG, 27 HR, 106 RBI *

* indicates the leader of the league

BENCH

C Lance Parrish, 1982 Tigers

C Bob Boone, 1988 Angels

1B Wes Parker, 1970 Dodgers

2B Jeff Kent, 2000 Giants

2B Chase Utley, Phillies 2006

3B George Brett, Royals of 1980

3B Eddie Mathews, 1953 Braves

SS Ozzie Smith, 1987 Cardinals

SS Robin Yount, 1982 Brewers +

DE Christian Yelich, 2019 Brewers

DE Fred Lynn, 1979 Red Sox

DE Ralph Kiner, 1949 Pirates

DE Dusty Baker, 1980 Dodgers

DE George Foster, 1977 Reds

DE Bobby Bonds, 1973 Giants

+ Roberts received Alan Trammell, not Yount, as the choice due to an error. Yount finished third in the shortstop fan vote.

BULLPEN

RHP Walter Johnson, 1913 senators

RHP Jim Palmer, Orioles 1972

RHP Rollie Fingers, 1981 Brewers

RHP Trevor Hoffman, 1998 Padres

RHP Bret Saberhagen, Royals 1989

RHP Stephen Strasburg, 2017 National Championships

RHP Bert Blyleven, Twins from 1973

RHP Gerrit Cole, Astros 2019

RHP Bob Lemon, 1952 Indians

NORCAL ALIGNMENT

Barry Bonds (Kevork Djansezian / Associated Press)

1. Rickey Henderson LF, 1990 Athletics

2. Barry Bonds DH, Giants 2002

3. Frank Robinson RF, Orioles from 1966

4. Willie Stargell 1B, 1973 Pirates

5. Joe DiMaggio CF, 1939 Yankees

6. Joe Morgan 2B, 1976 Reds

7. Ken Caminiti 3B, 1996 Padres

8. Troy Tulowitzki SS, 2010 Rockies

9. Ernie Lombardi C, 1938 Reds

BENCH

DE Lefty O’Doul, 1929 Phillies

DE Willie McGee, 1985 Cardinals

DE Aaron Judge, 2017 Yankees

DE Curt Flood, 1967 Cardinals

DE Harry Heilmann, 1923 Tigers

1B Keith Hernandez, 1979 cardinals

1B Bill Buckner, 1980 cubs

2B Tony Lazzeri, 1929 Yankees

2B Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox 2008

SS Jimmy Rollins, Phillies 2007

SS Joe Cronin, 1930 senators

3B Carney Lansford, 1981 Red Sox

3B Stan Hack, 1938 cubs

C Stephen Vogt, Athletics 2015

C Joe Ferguson, 1979 Dodgers

BULLPEN

RHP Tom Seaver, 1971 Mets

RHP Dennis Eckersley, 1992 Athletics

RHP Dave Stewart, Athletics 1990

LHP Lefty Gomez, 1934 Yankees

LHP Dave Righetti, 1986 Yankees

LHP CC Sabathia, 2007 Indians

LHP Tug McGraw, 1972 Mets

RHP Mike Norris, 1980 Athletics

RHP John Wetteland, 1993 Expos