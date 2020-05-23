Coronavirus Threatens 4 Million Jobs in Southern California

Southern California faces dire economic prospects for the next two years, with high unemployment rates expected to persist through 2021 and many more jobs at risk than unemployment data suggests, according to two new reports.

Consultants at McKinsey & Co., who have been exploring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on jobs and economies around the world, a analysis this week focused on the counties of Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego. They examined how the demands of social distancing and demand reduction are likely to affect workers in 800 different professions and dozens of industries.

The results were astounding.

In Los Angeles County, McKinsey classified 1.8 million jobs as “vulnerable”, describing not only workers who have lost their jobs but also those who are at risk of being placed on unpaid leave, hours off work or their wages go down or their income goes down otherwise. This would represent 40% of all jobs in the county, where authorities estimate that around 1 million residents have applied for unemployment.

“The jobs at risk are more important than the current number of people reported applying for unemployment benefits,” said Tim Ward, managing partner of the Southern California office at McKinsey.

Add several other counties and nearly 4 million jobs are vulnerable in the region, revealed the analysis of the consulting firm.

Depending on the effectiveness of coronavirus control, at-risk jobs in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties could represent nearly 50% of jobs in food services, 41% of jobs in arts and entertainment and 17 % of jobs in retail. The worst effects could be felt in the Latin American community, where McKinsey has determined that 46% of all jobs are vulnerable to COVID-19.

Southern California Assn. governments concluded in a report last week that the economic pain is just beginning.

The government planning agency has forecast an annual unemployment rate of nearly 20% this year for the six-county region which includes the counties of Los Angeles, Imperial, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. Perhaps more worrisome, SCAG’s analysis predicted that unemployment in southern California would surpass 12% next year.

The agency predicts that the Imperial County, where residents already experience some of the state’s highest poverty levels, will experience 26% unemployment in 2021, up from 18% last year. Los Angeles County, on the other hand, is indexed to an unemployment rate of 12% in 2021.

“Even with some uncertainty as to how this will all unfold, our analysis suggests that the economic impacts of the pandemic will be severe and lasting. Understanding this now and identifying the areas that will be hit the hardest allows us to better plan for the recovery, “said SCAG President Bill Jahn, member of Big Bear Lake City Council, in a statement. Press release accompanying the report.

Restaurants and clothing stores are expected to suffer from some of the biggest economic successes, with sales in these sectors until the end of 2021 down 65% and 57%, respectively, compared to 2019, concluded the SCAG analysis. Government revenues in the six counties are also expected to drop, as taxable sales fell by $ 264 billion in 2020 and 2021.