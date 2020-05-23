Coronavirus Lockout Triggers Strong Otter City Singapore Otter

Life was already difficult for the seven river otters known as the Zouk family.

First-rate land next to Singapore’s sparkling waterways teeming with fish has been seized by other clans, forcing the unhappy group to roam the city-state every day in search of food and shelter. But few noticed their raids until a coronavirus shutdown known as a circuit breaker was imposed in April.

With the streets almost empty, the Zouks – named after a local nightclub – began to appear in unexpected places: splashing around in a luxury condominium pool , pausing outside of a little india mall and trying to cross the hall of a children’s hospital .

It all seemed rather harmless. But calls for a crackdown on the otter population began when the Zouks attacked a private pond full of expensive ornamental fish on the grounds of a spa owned by a former actress.

“Otters have killed all the fish in the pond,” writes Jazreel Low in a publication on Facebook punctuated by a sad-faced emoji and what looks like a surveillance camera image of four otters jumping through his temporarily closed business. Lower later posted a photo from his 13-year-old arowana, Ah Huat – which means “to prosper” – in better times.

“Otters otters! They have to pay for it! “wrote a sympathetic commentator.

Within days, there were calls on social media and a radio show to slaughter slippery animals. A widely shared letter published in the local Straits Times recommended deterring otters with air horns and rubber bullets.

“Boars have never been encouraged to enter urban areas, and otters should not be just because they are cute,” wrote Ong Jungkai, a seller of aquaculture products.

It was a harsh response, which otter lovers reasoned, amplified by the desire to discuss (or complain about) something other than the coronavirus. It was also unexpected. Singapore seemed like a city captivated by cuddly creatures – a model of coexistence with urban wildlife.

Streams of water from Merlion, the legendary mascot of Singapore, in a park near the Central Business District. (Millie Ball)

Since 2014, when they began to appear in Marina Bay – the seafront famous for its Merlion hotel and Marina Bay Sands – otters have been treated like celebrities in a metropolis otherwise known as Lion City.

When asked to vote for a mascot to represent Singapore during its 2016 National Day festivities, citizens overwhelmingly chose otters.

The animals received documentary treatment from David Attenborough and spawned a number of fan pages, including close monitoring Ottercity , a nerve center for bands of local enthusiasts who follow the movements of animals.

When the patriarch of a beloved otter family known as Bishan 10 died in 2018, the mourners learned anthropomorphic lessons from the life he led.

“Father Bishan was able to keep the family together. When he died, otter watchers thought a lot about our own lives and achievements, “said Sivasothi N., a biologist at the National University of Singapore, better known as Otterman because of his expertise with animals. .

Something about the otters ’lifestyle is the envy of Singapore’s vibrant and successful society.

“They are exactly what we want to be,” said Jeffrey Teo, chief executive officer of Asia Pacific for a French financial services company and founder of Ottercity. “They spend time with family. They like to swim, eat good food and sunbathe. “

The fact that otters are found even here, in one of the densest cities in the world, is astonishing. Most of the semi-aquatic animal species live solitary lives.

But the otter prevalent in Singapore, the smooth-coated variety, is exceptionally social. They swim in boats, roll in the grass next to tourists and bathe in reservoirs, the banks of which also serve as jogging tracks.

The spectacular Singapore city skyline at sunset, with the magnificent Marina Bay Sands hotel to the left, three towers with a Skypark above. (MasterLu / Getty Images)

“We have the best otter watching conditions in the world, no doubt about it,” said Philip Johns, biologist at Yale-NUS College, who was so taken by animals when he arrived in Singapore from the United States in 2015 he had abandoned notions of the study of colugos, a slippery nocturnal mammal that looks like a cross between a bat and a lemur.

“Evolutionarily speaking, colugos are fascinating,” said Johns. “But they are mostly sitting in the trees and doing nothing. Otters are like wolves. They are like coyotes in water. “

Once it was thought extinct here, like the Malaysian tiger, otters began to reappear in the 1990s in less urbanized corners before capturing everyone’s attention in Marina Bay.

Their return is due in part to massive cleaning Singapore rivers which started in the 1970s. Dredging of mud from the bottom of the river has revealed dead pigs, dogs and chickens. You could smell some rivers before you saw them. But the restored waters brought back a banquet of otters: tilapia, catfish and all kinds of exotic species, such as the peacock bar Orinoco with yellow hues.

It’s more than eating that makes Singapore optimal for otters. The diamond-shaped island – roughly the size of the San Fernando Valley – is engraved with a network of drains and canals that form a “metro system allowing otters to move very, very quickly”, said Johns.

Mobility is essential. Otters are fiercely territorial. And now that the Singapore otter population has grown to around 90 animals belonging to 10 families, clashes for prime riverbanks and prime fishing waters have also increased.

At first, Singaporeans were horrified that the furry critters were capable of such fierce fighting. Some have tried to break up quarrels with umbrellas.

Battles often start with a cacophony of screams that can degenerate into bite attacks. Puppies are the only victims, often drowned and found floating. A dozen otters died in Singapore last year as a result of fighting and vehicle collisions.

The Zouks were first driven from part of the Singapore River. They ended up in the botanical garden, but its shallow ponds did not provide enough fish to raise a family. That’s when the Zouks hit the road.

Their spa getaway this month was not the first time that otters have made the headlines for snacking on pets. In 2016, local media reporting otters ate tens of thousands of dollars of exotic fish in private ponds on the exclusive island of Sentosa.

Otter experts suggest building more stringent fences and opting for smaller pet fish, which are not worth the attention of otters. Having a security guard on hand couldn’t hurt either.

This does not satisfy critics like Ong, the author of the letter to the Straits Times, who is convinced that more Singaporeans would demand stricter management of urban otters if they were not afraid of a backlash.

“Talking about controlling them in any way is called upon to draw negative comments based on the emotional response,” said Ong, 38, who has a background in biology and biomedical sciences. He cited an incident in 2017 when an otter biting a 5 year old girl’s foot at Gardens by the Bay.

“They were too pampered,” said Ong.

The official mantra of Singapore is to observe animals from a distance. Otters only react if they feel threatened.

A National Parks Board official said that mitigation efforts, such as erecting barriers, were working.

“Most of the problems are easy to solve,” said Adrian Loo, who heads the agency’s wildlife management.

Otter watchers like Teo think the backlash has been exaggerated. Social media, he said, shows more sympathy for animals. About 90% of Singaporeans live in social housing, not multi-million dollar single-family homes that can accommodate fish ponds.

“These are just a few loud voices that continue to complain,” said Teo. “Sir and Mrs. Know-It-All Singapore.”

With the coronavirus locking probably spreading in July, Teo and his cohorts are struggling to keep track of otters.

The last time the Zouk family was spotted was earlier this week, back at the Botanical Garden.

“These guys are survivors, they’re explorers. It’s a whole new level of inspiration,” said Teo, 49, who usually starts shooting otters every day at 6:30 a.m. before going to work .

“Unfortunately, I don’t think there is any benefit for them,” he added. “They will continue to run and cross the streets. When the circuit breaker releases, the cars will resume driving. I have seen too many accidents. “