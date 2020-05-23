Coronavirus fears and warnings as Memorial Day kicks off

Memorial Day weekend traditionally means family barbecues, car trips, crowded parks and leisurely days spent lazing by the water, but Americans who venture out after weeks of shelter on site are invited not to release the guard while the coronavirus continues to spread.

Dismissing warnings from public health officials about the continuing risk of holding large rallies, President Trump called on governors to reopen churches “now, for this weekend” during a press briefing at Home White Friday.

“Today, I identify places of worship, churches, synagogues and mosques as essential places that provide essential services,” said Trump. “Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics essential, but have omitted churches and other places of worship. It is not true. “

“These are places that keep our society together and keep our people united,” he said, while expressing confidence that religious leaders will work to keep their congregations safe.

He promised to “override” any governor who refused to do so. A White House spokeswoman later admitted that the decision would be “at the discretion of the governors.”

In-person religious services were vectors for the transmission of coronaviruses. A person who attended a Mother’s Day service in a church in northern California who challenged the governor’s closing orders was later tested positive, exposing more than 180 worshipers. And a choir practice in a Washington State church has been labeled by the CDC as an early event of “super diffusion.”

In the United States, more than 95,800 people have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracked the data.

Visitors to public spaces across the country can expect distance restrictions and many closings.

On New York’s famous Coney Island waterfront promenade, residents can stroll on the sand and even dip their feet in the ocean, but swimming is still prohibited, and residents of the country’s largest city and the hardest hit are encouraged to keep their distance from each of them.

Residents are free to enjoy the sand and surf in Virginia Beach, but city mayor Bobby Dyer said 150 “beach ambassadors” would be sent to ask residents who gather in large groups to comply the rules of social distancing.

Dyer delivered a thought-provoking message to weekend revelers in a speech on Friday.

To avoid a slight increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend and throughout reopening, he said, people need to maintain social distance and quarantine immediately if they feel sick. .

“My friends, the simple fact is that if we do not voluntarily comply with these measures, we may have no choice but to move to even stricter quarantines and curfews,” said Dyer.

“Parents must take responsibility for their children, and young people must understand that they are not invincible and could in fact be carriers of the virus and infect people around them,” he said. “If there has ever been a time for each of us to behave responsibly to protect the well-being of others, it is now.” We can live with the inconvenience now so that we don’t have to live with regrets later. “

In Wyoming, visitors can again visit Old Faithful and other attractions in the lower section of Yellowstone National Park after the decision to reopen certain entrances this week.

But Disney fans will have to wait a little longer for the Magic Kingdom and the company’s other theme parks in central Florida to come back to life. The company could submit plans to reopen officials in Orange County, Florida, where the Walt Disney World resorts are located, as early as next week, County Mayor Jerry Demings told CNBC on Thursday.

Universal Orlando has announced to county officials its intention to reopen in early June.

Las Vegas Strip casinos, clubs and shows are also closed for now, with the Venetian slated to become the first major resort to reopen in early June.

The 50 states have now reopened at least partially this week, but polls have shown that the majority of Americans fear a rebound in COVID-19 cases as officials loosen restrictions on businesses and public spaces like parks and The beaches.

Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia went to Twitter on Thursday evening to try to reassure concerned residents of his condition, announcing that the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in his condition had fallen below 1000, which, according to him, represents a decrease of 38% since May 1.

Georgia public health officials have come under pressure in recent days due to flaws in their COVID-19 data collection methods and errors in their publicly available tracking website.

The coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, made a mostly optimistic assessment of the nation’s progress in an interview with reporters at the White House on Friday. But it distinguished Los Angeles as one of the three metropolitan areas which, despite strong measures, reached a plateau in the number of cases.

“Even though Washington has remained closed, L.A. has remained closed, Chicago has remained closed, we are still seeing these cases in progress,” she said.

She said she had asked the CDC to work with these areas “to really understand where these new cases are coming from, and what we need to do to prevent them in the future.”

As of Thursday evening, Los Angeles County had more than 43,000 confirmed cases in Los Angeles and 2,049 deaths, according to the county health department.

Nationally, the coronavirus epidemic is hitting people of color particularly hard.

According to data collected by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, blacks make up about 30% of those who have died from the disease, although they only make up 13% of the American population.

But it’s not just that Blacks and Latinos are overrepresented among those killed by the virus.

Blacks and Latinos are more likely than whites to know someone who has died from the disease or its complications, according to an ABC News / Ipsos poll published on Friday.

While only a small percentage of Americans overall – 15% – said they knew someone who had died in the epidemic personally, 25% of non-white respondents said so, compared to 10% of whites. Blacks were the most affected group among those interviewed, with a third claiming to know someone who had died from COVID-19.

There was also a racial divide when the 773 survey respondents were asked to say if they were sure they could take a test if they needed it. Seventy-five percent of white respondents expressed confidence, compared to 65% of non-whites.

Although the epidemic ravaged black communities, it did not dampen the enthusiasm of black voters to vote in the next general election, according to a poll conducted in early May by the African American Research Collaborative.

Two-thirds of blacks say they will definitely vote in the November presidential election, with more than half of black voters – 57% – saying the coronavirus epidemic and its economic fallout make them more likely to vote this time -that they were in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was the Democratic candidate, the researchers said.

“The pandemic does not seem to stop voting in the next election,” ACRA spokesperson Dr. Ray Block said on Tuesday.

Times editor Eli Stokols in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.