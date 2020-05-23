China reports no new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the first time

China, where coronavirus The pandemic began late last year, reporting no new cases confirmed for the first time since it started reporting infections in January. China also reported no new deaths on Saturday and only two suspected cases in 24 hours.

This added to the evidence that the country has largely overcome the epidemic that started in its central industrial city of Wuhan.

The National Health Commission said 79 patients were still being treated on Friday. Some 376 other people are isolated and monitored as suspected cases or for positive tests without showing symptoms.

China has seen more than 84,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. It now ranks 13th in the world with the most cases – far behind the United States, which leads with 1.6 million infections, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.

Passengers wearing face masks walk inside Tianhe Airport in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, May 23, 2020. HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP via Getty Images



The Trump administration and many health experts around the world have criticized China for trying to hide the early extent of the epidemic, which is slowing the global response. But more recently, officials from the World Health Organization have praise offered for China’s cooperation.

Contributor: Christopher Brito