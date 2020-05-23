China relaxes power over Hong Kong with national security law

With the outbreak of its COVID-19 epidemic, nationalism mounting and its antagonists in the Trump administration concerned about the pandemic and the politics of the election year, the Chinese Communist Party is boldly moving to crush a dangerous obstacle to his authority.

By imposing a new national security law in Hong Kong, Beijing has signaled its determination to quell a fierce anti-China protest movement – and demolished the long-standing firewall protecting human rights and freedoms. high altitude territory against interference from the authoritarian continent.

Xi Jinping, the most powerful Chinese leader in decades, says the strategy is yet another show of strength as he seeks to overcome accusations of mismanagement in the early days of the coronavirus epidemic at the end of the year last. After having mastered the virus but still struggling with its economic fallout, another summer of chaotic and overwhelming demonstrations would thwart China’s efforts to present itself as a world leader.

It is a surprising moment which is played out against a resurgence of Chinese nationalism and the confidence of Beijing that in spite of the diplomatic consequences, it can assert its influence on a territory which, for years, calls into question its vision of the domestic harmony.

The legislation would give authorities wide powers to suppress dissent and appears to be aimed at stopping further protests as Hong Kong emerges from a months-long lockout against coronaviruses. Critics call this a takeover that ends the autonomy that China has promised Hong Kong will enjoy for at least 50 years when it regained territory from Britain in 1997.

“The intensification of Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong is a sign that when the Chinese Communist Party feels that its fundamental interests are threatened, it is ready to take measures that were previously considered unthinkable,” said Benjamin bland, researcher at the Lowy Institute in Australia and author of “Generation HK: Seeking Identity in China’s Shadow”.

Protesters attend a pro-democracy rally near the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong on September 8, 2019. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The move also creates another flashpoint in the deterioration of China’s relations with the United States, which many fear will head into yet another cold war.

As the Trump administration and Chinese officials exchange false information and insults about the origins of COVID-19, discussions on resolving a bitter trade dispute have collapsed. US law exempts Hong Kong from tariffs on Chinese goods imposed during the trade war, but last year, in support of protests, the United States introduced a provision that would revoke Hong Kong’s special trade status if it loses its autonomy from mainland China.

U.S. lawmakers on both sides criticized the security law and called on the Trump administration to hold Beijing accountable. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, who delayed a decision on the status of Hong Kong, condemned the law on Friday, calling it “a death knell for the high degree of autonomy that Beijing has promised for Hong Kong”.

“It will be a test of what US policy is now toward Hong Kong and toward the containment of China,” said Eliza Lee, professor of politics at the University of Hong Kong. “In Hong Kong, there are people who are looking for and waiting for the United States to respond.”

But analysts say Xi is betting that Trump will not adopt sanctions or introduce new tariffs against China that could escalate the trade war and risk harming an already weak US economy just months before seeking re-election .

“The United States will absolutely speak harshly with China – and there will likely be skirmishes for the next six months – but Trump will think twice before taking action against China, which dims the prospects for a V-shaped economic recovery, “said Steven Okun, a Singapore-based senior advisor with McLarty Associates, a consulting firm.

Hundreds of people form a human chain at Victoria Peak in Hong Kong on September 13, 2019, after CEO Carrie Lam withdrew a controversial extradition bill. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Beijing’s strategy seemed to be slow to materialize, starting soon after street protests broke out in Hong Kong a year ago in response to an extradition bill and quickly turned into a broader anti-China movement.

In February, Xi appointed several hard-line officials in the departments that manage Hong Kong’s business. Last month, along with protests to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong authorities arrested more than a dozen prominent critics of China.

Yet the Beijing decision stunned many when it was reported on Thursday at the start of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party.

“Hong Kong is in shock,” said Willy lam, political analyst at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

A draft decision released to local media on Friday authorizes Beijing to insert new national security laws directly into the Basic Law, the quasi-constitution of Hong Kong, bypassing local government. He calls on Chinese security institutions – which have long maintained a secret presence in Hong Kong – to open branches inside the territory and the Hong Kong judiciary, which until now has been relatively independent, to punish “those actions that harm national security. “

Analysts said the erosion of legal protections could accelerate the flight of wealthy and middle-class families from Hong Kong to the West and drive more businesses out of the global financial center. Many foreign companies have started transferring personnel and capital to Singapore, Taiwan and elsewhere after the protests last summer.

Hong Kong police submit protester during anti-Beijing protests on September 29, 2019. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Lam said Hong Kong would pay an economic price for the law because companies rely on independent courts without political interference.

“The Chinese economy is not doing very well and it will have a negative impact on business in Hong Kong,” said Lam. “But for Xi Jinping, law and order are more important than business. He prefers first to solve the problem of public order and to appease foreign businessmen later. “

The law also erases all that remained of hope for Taiwan embracing a return to China under the “one country, two systems” agreement that would have protected the autonomy of Hong Kong under Chinese rule. Politicians in Taiwan have condemned the security law.

“The firewall between the draconian laws and institutions of Hong Kong and China is removed. The Chinese government wants to burn the people of Hong Kong, “said Eric Lai, spokesperson for the Civil Human Rights Front, a coalition that helped organize many of the grand marches last year.

Lai vowed that the protests would continue but did not say when they could be organized. Hong Kong authorities have banned public gatherings of more than eight people until at least June 4 as a measure of social distancing.

But many said the protesters would not give up easily – foreshadowing another long, bitter and violent summer.

“People are more frustrated now but more angry,” said Charles Mok, an opposition MP. “Some will leave. Will those who cannot leave give up? Not so easily. It is the only lesson learned in the past 12 months. No one can change that. “

Su reports from Shanghai and Bengali and Pierson from Singapore.