Bugle Jay Cohen Lonely Appeals to Santa Anita

He is the first union musician in Los Angeles to perform to live audiences since the pandemic closed.

Its is a live audience of one.

Before each race to the ghostly Santa Anita, Jay Cohen climbs the dirt road, elegantly places his bright trumpet on his altered lips and launches “Call to the Post” in empty seats, halls and betting windows.

The performance lasts 14 seconds. When he finishes, he hears a person clapping. He’s the nearby security guard.

Cohen tilts his hat – “No, no, thank you you! – then disappears into a windowless underground room for self-quarantine before the next race.

“It’s strange,” he says. “It’s really strange.”

It’s a symphony of strange.

The L.A. Phil has been silenced. The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra has been sidelined. None of the several thousand other musicians in the union of this city gives performances.

It was Cohen, the only one, who came back on stage, blowing his heart, wearing the coat of the music capital in bursts of 34 notes accompanied only by the agitation of the hooves.

“There are people who sound better than me when they empty their spindle valves,” he says. “It’s really weird that I’m working … but I’m going.”

He accompanies him while wearing his usual outfit of a beige top hat and a red coat and riding pants, the royal troubadour for an unparalleled kingdom. He treats each of his nine or 10 daily calls as if he were in a busy Carnegie room instead of an empty race track, crying for no one and everyone.

He is the unlikely and disheartened Shutdown soloist.

“I suppose you could say that I am a Renaissance man,” he laughs. “I am a symbol of the reopening of the city. I am the new beginning. “

The debut occurred last weekend when, after being closed for almost two months, Santa Anita reopened for live racing after receiving approval from the Los Angeles County Health Department.

In accordance with the directives, no fan is authorized in the stands and only essential personnel is authorized on the race portion of the track. Among this small group, there is, yes, a 64-year-old bugler who has spent more than three decades filling the room with cheerful tunes and cheesy jokes.

“Who would have thought?” Said Cohen. “I am essential!”

He had closed writing a book on his life, titled “Blowing It All At The Track”.

“It’s my autobiography because I write it in my car,” says Cohen, and yes, it’s him.

While the races could certainly start without Cohen’s trumpet, and while he would play in front of the void, Santa Anita wanted his presence for the satellite presentation that appears on various betting platforms.

“It is a unique talent of Santa Anita; Jay’s presence is important to our audience, ”said Mike Willman, Santa Anita advertising manager. “Seeing and hearing Jay lets people know that Santa Anita is back.”

While Cohen rarely appears on the show, fans around the world can hear his trumpet as they broadcast the races. After three days of returning, he even received applause from grateful listeners. Well, two of them anyway.

“One was my mother,” he says. “But it’s okay. It all depends on what comes out of the end of my trumpet. I’ll always do the best job I can, whether there are people or not.”

Diane Lauerman, commercial representative for the live performance of the Los Angeles Musicians Union AFM Local 47, heard about the reopening of the song with Cohen and immediately called him.

“I said to him,” You are the first! “”, Lauerman remembers. “It’s so great, our first live performance musician goes back to work.”

Lauerman made sure there were appropriate safety guidelines in place for Cohen, who follows several procedures from the time the masked musician crosses gate 8 on the runway.

First, someone takes their temperature. Then he heads straight for his windowless desk, stopping only to point out wearing a rubber glove. Apart from the few minutes he is on the track before each race, he mainly stays in this room, which contains two televisions to keep him informed of race schedules. The race day lasts about five hours. For a gregarious artist, it can be five lonely hours.

“I walk on the track, I play, then I go back to my room,” he says. “I’m not in contact with anyone. I really don’t see anyone. There is no one to laugh at my jokes. I speak to myself.”

It really is a surreal world for a man who is known to be everywhere on the track, wandering the aisles between races to play birthday songs or sentimental songs or just stupid songs. When the music stops, he turns his sometimes painful humor, the combination of which has attracted him for generations of racing fans.

“Jay is part of the fabric of the trail,” said horse owner Howard Siegel. “It’s like the Santa Anita Wine Scully.”

Siegel’s quote appeared last year in this space dedicated to Cohen’s crippling battle against Bell’s palsy. Cohen won this fight, and he felt stronger than ever when the track closed in March.

“The free time was hard. I began to descend the rabbit hole; it was really depressing, ”he recalls. “But I kept training because after doing this for so long, I know you have to be ready when the phone rings.”

He was so excited when the phone rang that he immediately scheduled an additional song for his first day back. After his initial “call to post”, he broke into the “cabaret”. But, in typical Jay Cohen fashion, it wasn’t because of the music.

He based his selection on the lyrics, on the first two famous lines of the song, those that sing the mission of the only union performance musician in Los Angeles, a message from the virtuoso of the pandemic.

“You know the words, right?” Said Cohen vividly.

“What good is it to sit alone in your room … come hear the music playing.”