WWE pro Shad Gaspard dead, body found on Venice Beach

The body of former professional wrestler Shad Gaspard was found early Wednesday morning along the shore near the pier in Venice, authorities said.

Los Angeles police and Los Angeles County firefighters were dispatched to the area around 2:19 am after a body matching Gaspard’s description was seen near the shore.

Authorities later confirmed his identity.

Rescue teams search for Shad Gaspard off the beach in Venice. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Gaspard, 39, had been missing since Sunday afternoon when he was taken to sea at Venice Beach.

Her 10-year-old son Aryeh was rescued and several other swimmers safely left the water after being caught in a backwash, authorities said.

Gaspard was about 50 meters from the shore when he was last seen, police said in a statement on Monday.

On Tuesday, Gaspard’s wife Siliana thanked the authorities and the fans in a statement.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who saved Aryeh and to the rescuers, coast guards, divers, firefighters and the police for their continued efforts to help locate our beloved Shad,” the statement said.

Gaspard gained importance in WWE as half of the Cryme Time team group, along with his partner, JTG.

After retiring in 2010, Gaspard played small roles on television and in films, including Kevin Hart’s 2015 comedy “Get Hard”.

The Associated Press and the City News Service contributed to this report.