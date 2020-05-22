Willis Reed is just Knick to capture MVP from NBA finals

The 1 and the only… Knick to win MVP title in NBA final: Willis Reed

The weather: May 8, 1970; May 10, 1973.

The background: The Knicks, although a founding member of the NBA, had never won a championship despite participating in the finals for three consecutive years (1951, ’52, ’53), losing twice to George Mikan’s Minneapolis Lakers and once against the Rochester Royals (with a playmaker named Red Holzman). The Knicks also lost trips to the NBA Finals in 1972, 94 and 99).

The skinny: Some Knicks fans have always believed that Clyde Frazier’s seventh game in 1970 could have justified the trophy, with 36 points and 19 assists, but Reed’s courageous decision to play that night underscored his captain’s title and his first two 15-foot baskets (his only two of the night) set the tone. And in one last hurray, a hampered Reed completely outstripped Wilt Chamberlain in the Knicks’ five game rout in 1973, averaging 16.4 points and 9.2 rebounds – although Bill Bradley also had a superb streak against LA, with an average of 18.6 points and lights off. .

The others who came closest: If the 94 Knicks had won Game 7 against the Rockets, Derek Harper would have been the likely MVP after a strong streak, although voters’ feelings could easily have picked Patrick Ewing (18.9 PPR, 12.4 RPG). And no MVP was awarded during the Knicks’ first three trips to the final, but if there had been, Harry “The Horse” Gallatin would have been a good candidate for 1952 (10.9 PPG, 10.2 RPG )

The quote: “You never know if you will have a chance to win another championship, so you will do anything to play. I would have crawled on my knees to play the seventh game. No one wanted to stop me.” – Willis Reed

The results: The Knicks played two finals after Reed, in 1994 and 1999, and lost both by refusing to cap’n any company.

The legacy: Although his career with the Knicks after his career was hurt by his brief tenure as coach (he had a record of 49-47 from 1978 to 1979), Reed remains a character as beloved as the Knicks. He became the first player in the history of the team to withdraw his number, when the number 19 took a permanent place in the rafters of the Garden on October 21, 1976.