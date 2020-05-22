What are the privacy rights of Americans when looking for contacts?

The pandemic has prompted many countries to turn to contact tracing help stop the spread of coronavirusand the United States is now looking to do the same. But this practice raises concerns about the amount of personal information that government and private companies can collect.

“Right now, we’re trying to do three things and it’s really difficult to do all three at the same time,” said Keir Dougall, CBSN legal associate. “Protect our health, our lives and our jobs, protect our social capacity to collect and protect our privacy.”

When it comes to potentially violating this privacy, the government has priority over it, Dougall said. In 1905, the Supreme Court decided that the government could take steps to protect public health that might otherwise undermine the Bill of Rights.

“It is a matter of self defense, and if public health officials tell our elected officials that there are reasonable steps to protect our health, then it will be fine,” he said.

“Now these measures must be reasonable, they cannot be pretextual, they cannot be an effort to accomplish something beyond what is reasonable to solve the health problem, but these are the basic rules of the road now, “he added. .

Dougall acknowledged that there are valid concerns about the misuse of the data. “If our health officials have evidence, a reasonable science-based need to collect information, the government will have the right to obtain it. The question becomes another practical question, and how to obtain it,” he said. -he declares.

“The big concern with collecting all this information, and privacy advocates are right to worry about it, is that it can be used to harass, it can be used to intimidate, it can cool the activity people’s policy – in the wrong hands if there is a data breach, “added Dougall.

There are also issues of confidentiality regarding the information that employers seek from their employees. One example is Price Waterhouse Cooper, which uses a contact finder in the reopening of its Shanghai office.

“Of course, an employer has the right to protect the workplace,” said Dougall. “They’re going to want to make sure it’s safe, they have an obligation to make sure it’s safe. As long as it’s not on a discriminatory basis and they collect information impartially, they should be able to collect basic health information. “

If employees are concerned about how their company is handling their data, Dougall said there are several options.

“If you think they are asking too intrusive questions, talk to your employer. Talk to your union representative. If there is a workers’ rights or advocacy group, talk to them and you You can always speak to a lawyer. Ultimately, these are voluntary relationships and you can potentially – you can refuse to provide the information – and the employer will have to make a decision about persistence as an employee.