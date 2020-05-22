What are the latest CDC reopening guidelines?

The best federal government experts on infectious diseases have most detailed guidelines to date for the reopening of schools, restaurants, public transportation systems and other businesses affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

Released online last week with little fanfare, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 60-page document includes six “decision trees” or organizational charts, offering checklists of when and how to safely reopen dining rooms , metro cars, classrooms and daycare facilities. It also establishes the basic criteria for reopening, including scaling up testing and showing a 14-day drop in coronavirus cases.

States and the counties are already canceling the restrictions and closings implemented due to the pandemic. An earlier and longer version of the guidelines was set aside by the White House for being too prescriptive. The Trump administration has given states a great deal of latitude in determining their reopening strategies.

Some familiar suggestions are included in the latest guidelines, including frequent hand washing and social distancing in all areas. Others seem new. In the early stages, the CDC recommends limiting ridership on public transit to workers in critical infrastructure and opening daycare centers only to the children of essential workers, such as nurses and doctors.

Some codify ideas previously put forward by health experts, such as staggered back-to-school hours and staff changes to improve social distancing and the installation of sneeze shields in bars and other places.

Modes of operation for houses of worship and religious institutions are not included in the guidelines, which would have been incorporated into an earlier version of the guidelines and removed by the Trump administration’s fears of violating religious freedom, according to a Politico report.