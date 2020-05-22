Various remake of ‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’ in preparation

EXCLUSIVE: Treehouse Pictures set in motion what he describes as a diverse remake of the 1991 comedy, “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead,” which is written by Chuck Hayward with Bille Woodruff attached to direct. Hayward’s capture is a current account centered on a black family.

Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman of Treehouse produce with Oren Segal. Executive producers are Michael Phillips – also an EP on the original – Juliana Maio and Tova Laiter.

The 1991 film, directed by Stephen Herek, starred Christina Applegate, Joanna Cassidy and Josh Charles. It follows Sue Ellen Crandell, a teenage girl who is forced to care for her four younger siblings when their mother leaves town, and the nasty babysitter her mother hired suddenly dies. Despite the fact that the film was not a huge critical or commercial success, it amassed an important cult afterwards.

“Don’t tell mom that the sitter is dead” is an iconic cult classic, “said Treehouse president Nappi. “We are eager to offer the public a new interpretation that is as funny and scandalous as the original, but as intelligent and connected to the world today.”

Says Phillips, “I’m amazed at how many people can quote from the original film’s dialogue, and I think this team has a fresh, modern approach to the story that will resonate in a whole new way.”

Woodruff directs “Genius: Aretha” by Nat Geo – who was recently grown in the fall – and directed episodes of “Star”, “Claws” and “Black Lightning”. He is the director of films such as “Beauty Shop”, “The Perfect Match” and “Honey”. Chuck wrote the Netflix film “Step Sisters” and was also a supervising producer on ABC’s “Mixed-ish”, which was just renewed for season 2, and previously worked on “Dear White People”.

Woodruff is replaced by APA, manager Adena Chawke and Lichter Grossman Nichols, while Hayward’s representatives are APA, Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Treehouse’s cinematic canon includes “That Awkward Moment”, with Zac Efron, Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan; “Sand Castle” with Nicholas Hoult and Henry Cavill; and “Set It Up”, with Zoey Deutch and Lucy Liu.