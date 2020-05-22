Trump orders flags to fly over half staff to honor coronavirus victims

The Trump administration will order U.S. flags to fly over half the personnel on the grounds of federal buildings and national monuments over the next three days to commemorate those who died from the coronavirus.

The flags will remain at half the staff by Monday, according to the Memorial Day tradition, the president announced on Twitter on Thursday.

“I will lower the flags of all federal buildings and national monuments to half the staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we lost to the Corona virus,” Trump tweeted.

The memory comes after the United States reported more than 1.57 million cases of coronavirus and more than 94,500 related deaths – the highest number of cases and deaths of any country.

In New York, the epicenter of the nation’s epidemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo last month ordered American flags to be flown over half the staff while the state was under control to pay tribute to those who are dead.

The Trump directive comes as states begin to partially reopen while major metropolitan areas continue to fight epidemics. On Thursday, the president continued to urge states to reopen more countries in an effort to revive the economy.

“As a people, we keep in our hearts the precious memory of each person we have lost,” said Trump during a visit to a Ford factory in Michigan. “We lost too much, one is too much. As a grateful nation, we proclaim that God bless our health care workers. They are like warriors. “