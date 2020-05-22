Trump briefly wears a face mask – but not in public

Ford Motor Co. executive chairman Bill Ford made a breakthrough on Thursday by urging President Trump to briefly wear a protective mask while visiting a converted factory that now manufactures fans and other equipment for the coronavirus crisis.

But Trump, who clearly refused to cover his face in public during the pandemic, was defiantly exposed when he spoke to reporters and cameras soon after.

Trump showed a blue mask with the presidential seal he had worn behind the scenes, but he would not put it in plain view.

“I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” he said, a nod to the incessant questions about whether he would cover his mouth and nose, what Public health officials recommend to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Tom Petty’s classic hit “I Won’t Back Down” played in the background.

Ford confirmed that its president had asked the president to put a mask on his arrival, in accordance with company policy, and that Trump had complied.

“He has worn a mask on a private tour of three Ford GTs over the years. The president then removed the mask for the remainder of the visit, “the company said in a statement.

The issue of the mask of will or disrespect was one of the many distractions from the stated purpose of Trump’s visit, which was to honor workers producing essential supplies to treat patients with COVID-19.

The visit was also overshadowed by Trump’s latest feuds with Michigan’s Democratic leaders, a crucial battlefield for the election year, after he threatened to refuse unspecified federal funding because officials for the State had mailed requests for postal voting to registered voters.

The demands were made to help voters safely participate in the November elections during the pandemic, and Republicans and Democrats did the same elsewhere. But Trump said on Thursday that the process was “caused by abuse,” an assertion that election officials say is false.

Trump’s visit came while Michigan was plagued by a double-barreled disaster. More than 5,000 people have died from COVID-19, and more than 1.7 million – about a third of the state’s workforce – have applied for unemployment.

In addition, a devastating flood hit the Midland region after two dams broke through on Tuesday, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Prior to Trump’s arrival, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer accused him of deliberately agitating the division by threatening to freeze federal funds from the state.

“Having this kind of distraction is just ridiculous to be honest … Threatening to withdraw money from a state that is suffering as much as we are now is just frightening, and I think something that is unacceptable”, said Whitmer. on “CBS This Morning”.

She said she said to Trump on the phone on Wednesday: “Let’s try to focus on the real enemy, which is the virus and the natural disaster.”

Trump has already ridiculed Whitmer, a Democrat who is considered a potential running mate for Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic candidate for the presidential election. Her office said this week that she had not been invited to participate in Trump’s visit to the Ford plant.

Biden criticized Trump’s handling of Michigan’s challenges.

“In times of crisis, leaders do not drag their feet and do not politicize – they take action to get the relief they need,” the former vice president said in a statement. “But in the aftermath of a disaster, Donald Trump once again showed us who he was – threatening to withdraw federal funds and encouraging division.”

The voting and mask unrest demonstrates Trump’s ability to generate new controversy and attention for otherwise routine events. But it also reflects his tendency to darken his own message in a crucial swing state. Trump won Michigan by less than 11,000 votes in 2016, and polls show him behind Biden this year.

In this case, Trump transformed the visit to Ford’s component plant in Rawsonville into the last episode of his fights with Democratic politicians.

State officials urged Trump to wear a face mask at the site, citing Whitmer’s executive order and Ford’s workplace protocols.

“Anyone who has been exposed recently, including the President of the United States, has not only legal responsibility, but also social and moral responsibility, to take reasonable precautions to prevent further spread of the virus,” Michigan Atty. General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, wrote Trump in a letter on Wednesday.

In addition to the mask controversy, Trump continued to press for an end to nationwide foreclosure orders, which has helped put more than 38 million Americans out of work since March and plunged the economy into a crisis.

The 50 states have started to loosen the restrictions to some extent, but with the COVID-19 death toll near 100,000 and still rising, much of the United States remains semi-closed.

“A country was not supposed to be closed,” said Trump at the Ford plant. “We did the right thing, but now it’s time to open it.”