Trump administration cuts royalty payments to oil companies

“The Trump administration has provided virtually no transparency on anything related to industry bailouts and is deliberately resisting all efforts to shed light on what’s going on inside, at the Treasury and in d ‘other agencies,’ said Brett Hartl, director of government affairs at the Center for Biodiversity, who filed a complaint this week week on separate issues to force the Treasury to disclose company names who have received loans under the CARES law.

Oil and gas producers generally pay the federal government 12.5% ​​of land well revenues on federal lands, but Interior has so far approved the reduction of more than 70 Utah leases between 2.5 and 5% , according to a BLM website database. The Interior Ministry said earlier this month that it would consider reducing the royalty rate to 0.5%.

The new BLM directive said the agency would process requests to reduce corporate royalty payments on individual leases within five days. The waivers would last 60 days, after which a company could request a renewal.

The Minerals Leasing Act allows Interior to consider reducing royalties for businesses that may show difficulty and to provide detailed information showing “a detailed statement of operating expenses and costs of the entire lease, revenues of the sale of any production and all the facts tending to show whether the wells can be successfully exploited on the fixed fee or the rental. “

Neither BLM’s rapid turnaround time for processing requests nor the minimum rate it offers is specified in the portion of the provisions of the Mineral Leasing Act that allows Interior to provide royalty relief.

The drop in payments comes as crude prices started to rebound after the strong sale which briefly pushed some US prices into negative territory last month, as companies rushed to secure the storage space for their oil. And it comes as an interior canceled vacation rental for renewable energy companies operating on federal lands, billing companies that are also struggling due to the pandemic an invoice for payment arrears.

Critics such as Autumn Hanna, vice-chairman of the government watchdog, Taxpayers for Common Sense, and David Jenkins, president of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship, said that the reduction in oil and gas royalties showed that the administration prioritized the energy industry over taxpayers and state governments.

“This brazen movement not only bypasses American taxpayers and Western states at the worst possible time, but it spurs oil production during the worst oil glut in history. It is the last absolute thing the market has need right now, “said Jenkins.

Critics also say that the Interior denied Congressmen Democrats’ request for information about companies that have asked for fee relief or even how often it has approved such measures, according to congressional advisers.

“We asked them who was applying and how many candidates you received,” said a Democratic congressional aide, who requested anonymity because the person was not allowed to speak to the press. “They won’t tell us. They won’t even tell us how many companies have applied.”

“This brazen movement not only bypasses American taxpayers and Western states at the worst time, but it spurs oil production during the worst oil glut in history. It is the last absolute thing the market needs at the moment.” David Jenkins, President of the Conservatives for Responsible Care

A BLM spokesperson declined to provide information on the number of companies that had requested fee reductions.

“The BLM has the authority to grant requests when it is in the conservation interest to do so, or when it encourages the greatest ultimate recovery from oil and gas.” Because an application is filed does not guarantee that it will be granted, “BLM spokesperson Derrick Henry told POLITICO in a prepared statement. “For this reason, we do not publish the number of requests received at this time.”

But by delving into documents buried on the BLM website, Interior approved each of the 76 royalty reduction requests received in April, all of which applied to Utah leases, said Hanna of Taxpayers for Common Sense, who followed the process. And the five-day turnaround time for each application suggested that the process was “just a rubber stamping exercise for the BLM,” she added.

“The 0.5% BLM as an example of the asking rate is outrageous,” said Hanna. “A drop from 12.5 to 0.5% simply shows that they are ready to accept virtually no royalties.”

Many requests came from Kirkwood Oil and Gas, a small operator based in Wyoming. But the Interior also approved the reduction of royalty payments on a Utah lease to 2.5% – one fifth of the normal rate – for EOG Resources, a large independent oil and gas company that had helped lead the charge in the development of shale fields. A spokesperson for the EOG did not respond to questions about the lower royalty payment rate.

Occidental Petroleum subsidiary Kerr-McGee Onshore saw royalties cut to 5% for the oil and gas it produced on its nearly 900 acres in Utah. Westerner himself had financial problems, recording a loss of $ 2.2 billion in the first quarter, largely due to its acquisition of Kerr’s parent company, Anadarko.

Morning energy The source of energy and environmental news – on weekday mornings, in your inbox.

In other cases, Interior allowed the companies to suspend drilling on federal lands, which allowed them to keep their leases despite the cessation of production. But almost all of these suspensions went to Chesapeake Energy, another company that had been a major force behind the shale boom but which is now bankrupt after posting a loss of $ 8.3 billion in the first quarter.

The suspension of leases could make sense as a way to curb oil production on public land, analysts said. But giving help to Chesapeake, one of the companies most responsible for the oil and natural gas market flooding, could offer help to a company that has its own share of disagreements with regulators including several citations for violations of environmental regulations. In 2015, he paid the government $ 25 million in settlement after allegations of price fixing.

“It is completely irresponsible for the Trump administration to let a company with such a troubled past renounce these leases,” said Chris Saeger, director of strategic initiatives for the monitoring group Accountable.US.