Tokyo Olympic organizers force removal of coronavirus parody

At first it seemed that no one paid much attention to the April issue of a small magazine published by foreign journalists in Japan, but then the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics took a look at the cover.

The artwork added familiar-looking spikes to the Tokyo 2020 circular logo, turning it into a COVID-19 virus.

On Thursday, when organizers threatened to prosecute and the incident was escalating internationally, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan agreed to remove the month-old image from its website.

“Obviously, the cover has offended some people in our host country, Japan,” club president Khaldon Azhari said at a 90-minute press conference.

Controversial magazine cover combined the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games logo (above) … (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

… with certain functionalities of the COVID-19 virus. (CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Hig)

The travesty touched a nerve in a country where the coronavirus epidemic forced organizers to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until the summer of 2021.

The delay could cost billions of dollars and there are fears that the Games might be canceled. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach told the BBC on Thursday that a further postponement would probably not be possible.

“There is a clear commitment to organize these Games in July next year,” he said.

When the Tokyo Olympic Committee became aware of the cover of Issue 1 Shimbun, the FCCJ magazine, it claimed copyright infringement. The controversy quickly globalized, picked up by news agencies around the world.

Lawyers told the club that its defense against copyright infringement “is not strong”. However, Azhari added a note of challenge to his public statement.

“In the media in Japan, many of my colleagues, we feel very annoyed by the restrictions on parody,” he said, adding, “I hope this incident will be a very good opportunity … d ‘open a good discussion about it. ” problem.”