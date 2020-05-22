This day in sport: Annika Sorenstam plays in the PGA Tour event

Annika Sorenstam was one of the boys and played better than two dozen on that date in 2003 when she wrote the history of golf as the first woman to hit a ball in a PGA Tour event. in 58 years.

The Swedish star on the LPGA tour scored a double by 71 in the Colonial’s first round at Fort Worth. In 1945, Babe Zaharias made the cuts in the openings of Phoenix and Tucson.

“I played what I think was one of my best rounds of all time,” said Sorenstam.

She dragged leader Rory Sabbatini seven times and missed the cut the next day with four strokes.

Other memorable games and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1902 – Masterman, ridden by John Bullman and owned by August Belmont II, wins the Belmont Stakes by two lengths over Renald in a time of 2:22 1/2. King Hanover finished third in a field of six horses.

1954 – Hasty Road, with Johnny Adams in the saddle, the edges favored the correlation by a neck to win the Preakness Stakes. Correlation, ridden by Bill Shoemaker, had beaten Hasty Road by a head in the Kentucky Derby. A 15-minute investigation by the marshals confirms the official results, the marshals weighing the unintentional obstruction of the Hasseyampa finisher Hasseyampa, third place, in the final stretch.

1975 – Artis Gilmore, 7-2, scores 28 points and 31 rebounds to lead the Kentucky Colonels to a 110-105 home victory over the Indiana Pacers in their first American Basketball Assn. championship. The Colonels take the best of the seven series 4-1 with seven players scoring in double digits. Ted McLain scores 19 points for Kentucky and George McGinnis has 31 for Indiana.

1988 – Dominique Wilkins trades basket for basket with Larry Bird in the fourth quarter of game 7 of the 1988 Eastern Conference semi-finals until the Boston Celtics escape with a 118-116 win over the Hawks’ Atlanta. Wilkins finished with 47 points and Bird 34 – 20 in the fourth quarter. Teams shoot a combined 59% on the field, the second highest score in NBA playoff history.

1993 – In a fight announced as the “heavyweight debate”, Riddick Bowe successfully defends his International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Assn. heavyweight titles – he won Evander Holyfield in 1992 – with a second round knockout of Jesse Ferguson at RFK Stadium in Washington. After dropping Ferguson with a left hook in the first round, Bowe unleashes a barrage of punches in the second which ends the fight.

1997 – Chicago Bulls win playoff with lowest score in NBA history, dumping Miami Heat 75-68. The 143 points combined are two less than the previous season’s lowest established by the Syracuse Nationals and Fort Wayne Pistons in 1955. Miami makes only 25 of 74 shots from the field. Chicago is not much better, sinking 23 of 64.

2005 – Under regular rain and a biting wind from Long Island Sound, 18-year-old Paula Creamer performs a 15-foot putt birdie on the last hole of the Wykagyl Country Club near New York to suddenly win the Sybase Classic on Jeong Jang and Gloria Park and becomes the second youngest winner for the first time of the LPGA Tour.

2006 – Pat Summitt is the all-new millionaire basketball coach – and the first in women’s football – when Tennessee increases her salary to $ 1.125 million for the next season and extends her contract until 2011-2012. Summitt, 53, leads male and female coaches with 913 career victories, while guiding Lady Vols to six national championships.

2009 – Dara Torres sets a 50m butterfly American record at a senior meeting at College Station, Texas. The 42-year-old breaks in the 50s, hitting the wall in 25.72 seconds to break her record of 25.84 set in this morning’s preliminaries. His two records represent Jenny Thompson’s American record in 26.00 seconds, recorded in Barcelona in 2003.

