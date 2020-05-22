The wage war between the unions and the MLB will end if they cross this barrier first

The Players’ Association was scheduled to deliver its response to the 67-page MLB health and safety manual on Thursday, while the league is expected to provide answers to the economic questions raised by the union by Friday.

One of these problems is more vital to tackle first and completely. Because as the saying goes, you have nothing without your health.

It is not a question of minimizing the importation of the financial element; prioritizing health and safety for two reasons:

1. More fundamentally: unless local, state, federal and medical officials as well as the MLB and the Players Association cannot approve health and safety rules to return to the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, then why bother to fight for wages that will not be paid anyway without games?

2. If the parties can reach a health and safety agreement, this will put mutual (and staggering) pressure on both sides to find common ground on the much more controversial issue of compensation.

Failure to return the game to the field when the supposed difficult game is over – authorities and participants agree that the game will be played safely in a pandemic – due to the inability to reach a financial arrangement becomes the first line of obituaries. Commissioner Rob Manfred does not want this to be his legacy, nor does the union’s executive director, Tony Clark.

Reaching a health and safety agreement should provide the momentum and motivation to resolve the financial gulf. Because it is an area of ​​natural partnership and it would really be their historic fighters working together to satisfy each other and the jurisdictions to fight a common killer enemy.

Union health response covered test frequency, positive test protocols, stadium medical staff, protections for high-risk gamers and family, access to pre- and post-match therapy and protocols disinfection.

There should be no contradictory position here. Yes, players are expected to request the opportunity to shower after games, especially if the team is about to go on the road, and wish to reconsider the use of physical maintenance equipment. such as hydrotherapy pools. Of course, there will be a demand for as many tests as possible.

But it all falls into areas of agreement if medical authorization and equipment are provided. Teams and players want hygiene, health and safety. Both parties lose if the regulations do not stop the mass infection among the participants and / or if they are considered to be draining medical supplies and personnel required by the public. They need each other to create best practices, to find the fine line to play the game as normally as possible in this abnormal period.

They should do what they didn’t do at their May 12 meeting and bring their best medicine / infectious disease experts to the virtual table. I would feel better if I were a player, a coach or a coach if I heard that the doctors on both sides agreed after Zoom looked each other rather than hoping that Manfred, Clark and their Non-medical assistants know all the right questions to ask and places to find the answers.

But if we get to this point of medical / safety kumbaya, then it was the opinion of an executive with a long history with MLB and the union: “Simplify it – if the pandemic allows us to play, we will play. “

Translation: If the parties resolve an unprecedented situation – playing with no previous road map on how to deal with a pandemic – then something they have done before, namely, reaching a financial agreement, will happen. If you look at it through this prism, then we are in a familiar place for negotiation – the two sides have declared entrenched positions and rhetoric, followed by hard negotiations and an agreement at the eleventh hour.

What is the eleventh hour? I think the parties must agree by June 1 to start spring training 2.0 by June 15 and the season July 1.

The union has asked for a series of financial information to see why the MLB says it has to pay players less than the proportional portion of their 2020 wages based on games played, as specified in the March 26 agreement. The MLB says the March 26 agreement states that a new negotiation must be undertaken if the games are played without fans – and that there will be no paying spectators to start.

It is unlikely that the MLB will provide all the equipment behind the curtain desired by the union. But if I were a betting man, when the parties get to finance, the MLB will abandon the floating 50-50 revenue sharing plan for this year, because it thinks the union will forever equate revenue sharing with caps wages and it’s a no-go. I suspect that the MLB will try to create the same financial results with written wishes for no salary ceiling in the future and more promises of spending in 2020 if there is a full season, because that’s the big deal livelihood of the teams.

But it is a question of dividing the financial cake. Which is difficult. Yet, historically, the parties end up getting there (although once, if you want to see the worst result here, a world series was lost first). I don’t think the sides are Thelma and Louise and they will chase the cliff together and keep baseball off the field for 1 to 1 year until 2021, causing greater disaster for themselves and for the institution.

This is why health and safety must be regulated. If they can do it together, they really should – and I think so – feel that any other obstacle can be overcome.