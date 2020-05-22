South Section Council Approves New Format For Football Playoffs

South section commissioner Rob Wigod called it a “historic meeting” on Thursday as 91 league representatives connected to their computers and home phones to organize a 3 1/2 hour virtual gathering that included 20 roll-call votes to approve or disapprove motions and actions. the elements concerning the questions relating to the CIF state and to the southern section.

Although there were some initial issues such as too many people not muting their microphones, resulting in noise feedback, the meeting was successful at a time when large face-to-face meetings are prohibited due to social distancing measures COVID-19.

The most anticipated vote was approved 80-4, with six leagues abstaining, to implement a new playoff football format which will begin this fall. Teams will be classified into divisions at the end of the season based on what they do in 2020. In the past, teams have been classified into divisions before the season based on the two previous years of performance.

For example, this will prevent schools that did not win last season, changed coaches, picked up transfers and suddenly became too good for the lower division in which they were placed due to past performance. Now that the school would be placed in a division based on competitive equity in 2020. The hope of the south section is a more precise and balanced playoff draw and each team that obtains an automatic playoff place will be included between parentheses.

The South Section Council voted 46-39-5 to support a proposal that would provide an exception allowing cheerleaders to compete in a national championship competition on Sunday. This must become a state rule before cheerleaders are allowed to compete.

Orange County Administrator James Perry was elected president-elect of the executive committee. The southern section forecasts a profit of $ 12,000 for the 2019-2020 budget despite the cessation of sports this spring.

Wigod said that “all options are on the table for fall sports.” He said that when schools open their campuses this fall, the southern section will have a calendar around the regular season and championship events.

He said that the CIF is on the verge of finding potential accommodation on financial waivers, academic eligibility issues and physical fitness issues for athletes to obtain permission to participate in the competition.