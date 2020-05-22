Robots account for almost half of Twitter accounts spreading disinformation about coronaviruses, researchers say

About half of Twitter accounts push disinformation about COVID-19 and calling for the “reopening of America” ​​could be robots, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University said on Wednesday. The tweets seem to aim to sow division and increase polarization during the pandemic.

“Conspiracy theories increase polarization in groups. This is what many disinformation campaigns aim to do,” said Kahtleen Carley, professor of computer science in A declaration on current research. “People have real concerns about health and the economy, and people are exploiting that to create divisions.”

She warned that the disinformation “will have a variety of consequences in the real world and will translate into things like electoral behavior and hostility towards ethnic groups.”

Since January, researchers have collected more than 200 million tweets about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. They found that 82% of the 50 most influential retweets are bots, and 62% of the top 1,000 retweeters are also bots.

Robots distribute more than 100 types of COVID-19 inaccurate stories, such as information about unproven “remedies”. But they have largely dominated discussions about the “reopening of America” ​​and the end of home orders – problems that led to real life demonstrations in the states of the country. Some of the re-opening tweets have also spread unfounded conspiracy theories, such as hospitals filled with mannequins, or an alleged link between the coronavirus and 5G towers.

Experts Suggest Effective Ways To Combat Coronavirus Misinformation

The researchers said that 66% of the accounts discussing the “reopening of America” ​​were probably humans with robot assistants, and about 34% were definitely robots.

Bots can usually be detected in accounts that have been recently created and appear to be tweeting copied and pasted messages, or posting a series of tweets that are scheduled to promote a certain topic.

In addition, “Tweeting more frequently than is humanly possible or appearing to be in one country and then in another a few hours later indicates a bot,” said Carley.

Researchers also began to search for articles on Facebook, YouTube and Reddit.

Carley said the disinformation campaigns looked like “a propaganda machine” and corresponded to “Russian and Chinese game books”, but research has not yet determined who is behind the robots. China and Russia have already been detected in the dissemination of erroneous information on the pandemic.

Carley said Twitter users “always consult reliable or authoritative sources”.

Twitter announced in March political news ban content that could “directly pose a risk to human health or well-being” during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as tweets denying official public health recommendations, encouraging bogus treatment, or claiming that certain ethnic groups are more susceptible to infection. The company announced this month that it alert users when tweets make disputed or misleading claims about the virus.

Twitter said in a statement to CBS News that since the introduction of its policies in March, it has deleted more than 2,600 tweets and “challenged” more than 4.3 million accounts that “targeted discussions around COVID-19 with spam or manipulation behaviors. “

“We prioritize deleting COVID-19 content when it has a potentially harmful call to action,” said Twitter. “As we said earlier, we will not take enforcement action on each Tweet containing incomplete or disputed information on COVID-19.”