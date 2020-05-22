Report: Coronavirus toll in Mexico could be 3 times higher

According to a new report from a group of Mexican activists, at least three times as many people in Mexico City may have died from complications from COVID-19 than what was officially reported.

Mexicans against corruption and impunity said they found 4,577 cases in the Mexican capital in which death certificates linked the coronavirus to deaths between March 18, the date on which the country’s first coronavirus death was confirmed, and May 12.

The official number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 deaths in Mexico City during this period was 1,060, less than a quarter of the cases cited in the new report. Mexicans against corruption and impunity said they opted for a more conservative estimate of a toll at least three times higher than official figures.

The group’s analysis comes as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government plans to gradually reopen the economy despite an increasing number of cases, widespread uncertainty about the extent of the contagion and increasing pressure on hospitals, mortuaries and funeral facilities in and around Mexico City. The first cases appeared in Mexico about a month after the confirmation of the first infections in the United States.

Mexico City represents the epicenter of the country’s pandemic, accounting for about a quarter of the 6,090 deaths in the country as of Wednesday and nearly a third of the 56,594 infections, according to official government figures. Despite this, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that the capital – at the heart of a sprawling metropolis that is home to some 22 million people – would gradually begin to reopen on June 1.

Mexicans against corruption and impunity said they obtained a confidential database providing details of the 4,577 deaths in Mexico City in which coronaviruses or equivalent designations – such as “COVID-19”, “VOCs” and “SARS COV2 ”- were mentioned on death certificates. certificates are kept at the civil status offices.

In 3,532 cases, according to the report, the virus was listed on death certificates as a confirmed, suspected, probable or possible cause of death, sometimes in combination with other conditions, such as serious respiratory infections. In another 1,045 cases, COVID-19 was listed as the cause of death, without specifying whether it was suspected, probable or confirmed.

“This study demonstrates that there is a significant undercoverage that is not being made public,” said Samuel Adam, one of the project researchers.

The group did not draw any conclusions as to why the authorities had apparently missed so many deaths.

Asked about the big discrepancy on Tuesday, Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, who heads the country’s coronavirus response, told reporters that “the overwhelming majority” of the cases cited in the report were probably already included in official statistics. “This is not new information,” López-Gatell told reporters.

The mayor, Sheinbaum, recognized an undercoverage of coronavirus-related deaths and appointed a special panel to examine death certificates, medical reports and other data to help establish a more accurate picture.

Mexican health authorities have long recognized that official counts do not capture all of the cases related to coronaviruses. This is the case in many countries, note the Mexican authorities.

But the magnitude of the disparity in Mexico became a subject of intense debate and drew fire from López Obrador, who denied that the authorities “hide the dead”.

The president is also a longtime critic of the group behind the new report, calling it political bias against him, an allegation the organization denies.

Experts estimate the discrepancy in numbers largely due to Mexico’s extremely low screening rate – around 1,442 tests for 1 million people, among the lowest in the highly populated countries of the Western Hemisphere, outside Africa, according to the World Statistics website Worldometer. Chile and Peru have test rates about 15 times higher than those in Mexico, and the American test rate is almost 30 times higher.

“The undercoverage of COVID-19 cases and deaths is an international problem,” wrote Dr. Alejandro Macías, who led Mexico’s response to the swine flu epidemic a decade ago, on Twitter. after the publication of the new report. “In Mexico this can be particularly important because we do so little testing, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that someone is trying to hide cases. Let’s say it’s more of a measurement error. “

Since mid-April, Mexican health authorities have ordered doctors to fill out death certificates to designate a person as a “probable” death to COVID-19 if it appears that he or she has succumbed to the virus, even if no laboratory test confirms this. However, this is not enough for death to be added to the official count, in the absence of a positive test.

López-Gatell, Mexico’s undersecretary of health and responsible for the country’s coronavirus response, defended a targeted screening strategy focused on critically ill cases, deeming it sufficient to allow authorities to monitor the spread of the disease. infection. He has denied allegations that the Mexican government has skimped on testing as a cost-saving measure.

In his daily television updates, however, López-Gatell recently found himself having to explain multicolored graphics indicating an ever-increasing trajectory of contagion and death. On Wednesday, Mexico officially announced a record number of one-day deaths by COVID-19,424, and a national total exceeding 6,000 – a figure López-Gatell previously predicted would be the likely final count of deaths.

The growing number of infections and deaths in Mexico City is straining the capital’s medical and mortuary infrastructure.

As of Wednesday, nearly 90 percent of the 75 hospitals treating coronavirus patients in Mexico City had reported no or few beds available, according to official statistics. Morgues, cemeteries and crematoriums are supported and authorities this week sent refrigerated trailers to help preserve the growing number of bodies in 16 hospitals in the capital’s densely populated suburbs.

“Since April, we have been saturated and this month, we have had to refuse many cases,” said Arturo Franco, who runs the funeral home and the Grossman crematorium in Mexico City. “We have never seen anything like this before.”

Special correspondent Cecilia Sánchez in Mexico City contributed to this report.