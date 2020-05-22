Reopening of coronaviruses: Grove and US malls are preparing

Rick Caruso, owner of the upscale Grove Mall in Los Angeles and the luxury resort Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, has developed coronavirus control procedures for the reopening of its properties which are almost as exaggerated as the properties themselves.

At its 10 shopping malls in the Los Angeles area, expect to meet “physical ambassadors” to prevent the crowd from forming and attendants who clean each bathroom cubicle after use. The shields between the guests and the janitors will be inside, while the valet parking and shoe polish will be outside.

The quaint wagons that have offered visitors walks in the Grove and the Americana in Brand in Glendale will remain in their garages indefinitely. Workers’ temperatures will be checked daily and hotel staff should go into a “foot bath” to make sure they don’t detect viruses on their shoes.

A visitor walks through a deserted Grove shopping center. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

Elevator occupancy will be limited to one family or household per car at a time. And anyone walking on a Caruso property should wear a mask.

“It’s a small price we have to pay to get back together,” said Caruso, who now considers his mask “part of the daily uniform.”

Caruso does not know when it will be able to fully reopen its properties, but has just published the detailed security standards that his company has been working since March.

Its open-air shopping centers, such as Palisades Village, are still open to walkers, even though the majority of shops are closed and the restaurants only serve take-out meals. The Miramar only accepts essential workers such as health care providers and emergency services.

The shutdown of COVID-19 was agonizing, said Caruso, and was at first “unimaginable” for business. But he thinks the road to recovery is to give people a sense of security when they return to favorite places.

“The world has changed and it will never return,” said Caruso. “Businesses must evolve with this” and adapt to the new preferences of customers more strongly focused on their physical well-being.

Perhaps not surprisingly, it starts with the peace of mind of using a shared bathroom, said Bay Area real estate consultant David Greensfelder.

“Public restrooms are probably the biggest problem in getting people out in public,” said Greensfelder, managing director of Greensfelder Commercial Real Estate.

When toilets reopen in Caruso shopping centers, an attendant will be present during all operating hours to clean the stands after each use and to ensure that at most 50% of them are not occupied at any time. The terry towels will be replaced by disposable towels and directional floor decals will be applied to ensure good pedestrian circulation.

In a change from previous procedures, the cleaning of shopping centers can be as flamboyant as the dancing fountains surrounding a large gold statue in the Americana.

“Before, we made sure that no one saw it cleaned,” said Caruso, who wanted customers to meet a new-looking mall, “as if it had just come out of the box.”

Now, he said, “We want housekeepers to be visible and present all day.”

Electrostatic sprayers, which are non-toxic and disinfectant sprayers, will be used in all areas of the properties, including at least twice a day in areas with high point of contact.

Developer Rick Caruso is pictured in front of the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort Manor in Montecito. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

At the Miramar, public spaces will be cleaned every hour. Housekeepers will use at least four different colored microfiber cloths each time they clean a guest room. Ultraviolet light air purifiers have been installed in the heating and air conditioning systems of the main building, which only supply outside air instead of recycling it.

Such measures may have seemed extreme a few months ago, but now “their excessiveness is really good” to reduce people’s anxiety, said Greensfelder, who does not work for Caruso.

“There is a level of ambient stress that everyone is trying to deal with,” he said. “Determining how we will operate in the common areas is the key to reopening the real estate.”

Improved cleaning is expensive, however, and in a mall, these operating costs are usually passed on to tenants, said Greensfelder. “Are the expenses sustainable if the tenants see their sales decrease and their costs increase?”

Caruso acknowledged that operating expenses would increase, without specifying how much, but said his business “would absorb a large part of these costs for small tenants” and added that his business did not collect rent from small tenants during the closure of their businesses. . Larger domestic tenants, however, would have to pay rent and operating expenses.

Caruso said he would have a full-time nurse at his company to ensure that proper health safety protocols were followed, and the new standards were established with the advice of an epidemiologist. Neha Nanda, medical director of infection prevention at Keck Medicine of USC.

“If there is one thing we have learned from this pandemic, it is the importance of changing and adapting quickly to the ever-changing environment,” said Nanda.

“In the past few months, we have all made unimaginable sacrifices,” she said. “We must not let our collective actions go to waste, because we must redouble our efforts to allow the economy to reopen safely in partnership with the medical community.”

Caruso described the closure as “probably the most complicated tax challenge I have ever encountered in business”, forcing his business into “survival mode” as its revenues fell to almost zero while expenses remained.

However, he said he was optimistic that shoppers would like to return to his shopping centers in part because they are outside, where viruses are less likely to spread. The Grove was one of the main tourist attractions in the region before the pandemic.

“The minute we say come back, I think people will come back,” he said. “The challenge for us is to manage the crowd so that we can observe all the right protocols. It may be the first time in history that we have turned people down. “