Possible NHL recovery plan would exclude Kings and Ducks

The NHL is focused on a return-to-play plan that would skip the rest of the regular season and open with a 24-team playoff format played in two main cities with no fans in the stands. This would freeze the Ducks and Kings, who placed 27e and 28e, respectively, among the 31 teams in the league when Commissioner Gary Bettman interrupted the season on March 12.

The top four teams from the West and East based on percentage points would play three games against each other in their respective conferences to recalculate the playoff rankings for each team. Teams ranked from fifth to 12the would play a best of five playoff round, with 5 against 12, 6 against 11, 7 against 10 and 8 against 9 in each conference.

Details of the likely plan were leaked by people familiar with the discussions but not allowed to speak publicly.

The four winners would face the top four teams in a round of the top seven. All subsequent rounds would be the best of seven. The Stanley Cup final would be from early to mid-September, delaying the start of the 2020-21 season.

Expanding the playoff field from 16 to 24 would open up places for the New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks, who play in major American markets, and for the Montreal Canadiens. These three teams – the Original Six franchises with large fan bases – did not hold playoff positions at the end of the season.

The participation of teams from the strongholds of the league could help increase the revenues of the league thanks to the televised offers and the merchandising, an essential consideration for a league which depends more on the revenues of the door than the NBA, the NFL or the Major League Baseball and which should not generate more revenue tickets.

The NHL is expected to lose more than $ 1 billion less than its projected $ 5 billion in revenue. Resuming the game could generate approximately $ 450 million.

Many key details of the return to play plan have not been solidified and the NHL Players’ Assn. has not given its opinion to the league, a process which should extend until next week. One scenario is that players will gradually resume small group training sessions at team facilities next week and that training camps will open during the last week of June. The camps would last three weeks, putting the start of the playoffs from mid-July to late July.

Bettman has already stated that he intends to end this season and award the Cup and is ready to host games throughout the summer to achieve it. He said next season could be played in full if it started later. For this to happen, days off and breaks should be condensed.

About 85% of the regular season schedule was completed when Bettman suspended play in response to the new coronavirus outbreak. Since then, the players and staff members of the team have been the subject of a notice of stay at home. Those who are not from the United States or Canada have been allowed to isolate themselves in their country of origin, which could cause problems depending on the travel and immigration restrictions in effect when they wish to return to their hometown of the NHL.

Many important questions of the plan remain to be resolved, including the test protocol for the COVID-19 virus and what would happen if a player or team member tests positive. It is also unclear whether players would be in a “bubble” limited to the competition rink, hotel and training rink, and whether their families would be allowed to join them regardless of the degree of isolation considered safe.

The hub cities have not been announced and up to six or seven sites are still under study. Vancouver, Toronto and Edmonton have made offers to be host cities in Canada; it is expected that the NHL will have a Canadian center out of respect for its Canadian heritage and because these cities have a large number of ice rinks available for games and training as well as enough hotel rooms to accommodate everyone .

Las Vegas has been mentioned as a favorite for hosting games in the United States, but Columbus, Ohio and St. Paul, Minn., Also offer skating rinks and equipment that would be suitable.

Playoff games would be Edmonton-Chicago, Nashville-Arizona, Vancouver-Minnesota and Calgary-Winnipeg in the West. In the East, the meetings would be Pittsburgh-Montreal, Carolina-Rangers, New York Islanders-Florida and Toronto-Columbus.