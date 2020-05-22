Pakistani Airlines plane crash in Karachi today: Pakistan International Airlines flight 8303 fails with 107 on board – Latest News

Pakistani officials said an airliner crashed in Karachi city on Friday. Videos posted online showed fire and smoke on the ground and several houses were set on fire. A spokesman for the country’s flagship carrier, Pakistan International Airlines, told Reuters news agency that flight PK 8303 had fallen with 99 passengers and 8 crew members.

There was no initial word on the victims or the survivors. A video shared online by GEO TV from Pakistan showed an emergency team trying to reach the scene through the rubble, with flames still visible in the background. Others have shown huge clouds of black smoke floating between very tight buildings in a residential area.

The Lahore PIA Airbus A320 was about to land in Karachi when it crashed into the Model Colony of Malir Cant Karachi.#Plane crash pic.twitter.com/tYoxURCT3g – Murtaza Mubejo (@MurtazaPPP) May 22, 2020

“The plane crashed in Karachi,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, spokesman for the country’s aviation authority, adding that the flight was going to Karachi from Lahore. The Associated Press quoted witnesses as saying that the Airbus A320 appeared to have attempted to land at least twice before crashing into the residential area near Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The accident occurred just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume after the planes were stopped during a lockdown over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan has a track record of military and civilian aviation security, with frequent aircraft and helicopter crashes over the years.

In 2016, a Pakistan International Airlines plane caught fire after one of its two turboprop engines failed as it flew far north to Islamabad, killing more than 40 people.

The accident comes as Pakistanis across the country are preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan and the start of the Muslim holidays of Eid al-Fitr, with many travelers returning home to cities and towns.

