New York doormen keep working as coronavirus deaths increase

In the past two months, the doorman of the New York building, Louis DeJesus, has seen the warm daily greetings he enjoyed exchanging with residents turn into muffled hellos and distant waves.

Daily registrations of elderly residents have become very concerning. Packages delivered to the halls were wiped down with disinfectant before being dropped off at the door of an apartment. The elevator knobs and door handles have been cleaned several times.

This was a major change for many residential doormen – the contractual job title even if it is also filled by women – in response to the State Place Shelter Order issued in March to try to contain the pandemic of COVID-19. Social distancing disrupted the connection between DeJesus and residents of the 168-unit condominium on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, where he has worked for 17 years.

“We play with their children, we talk about things and life, we kiss,” said DeJesus. “Everyone knows me as an outgoing guy. That’s why I’m good at what I do. It’s a bit annoying now. It’s hi and goodbye. “

This is the state of existence of many of the 35,000 employees of the residential building – who also include handymen and porters – who were considered essential workers by the state when the order to put in place shelters has been implemented. The coronavirus has added a frightening layer of risk to what is considered one of the most coveted working class jobs in New York, with a median annual salary of $ 52,000 and a contract that provides a paid health care plan. employer and a pension.

Thursday, more than 200 residential building staff had contracted COVID-19 and 39 of them had died, according to Local 32BJ, the branch of the International Union of Service Employees who represents workers. This is a higher death rate than the New York police, who lost 42 members to the virus in 55,000 workers.

Turnover is low since most employees stay with their buildings for decades. The longevity of the jobs creates a bond with the residents, who depend on the workforce to bring civility, security and a sense of community in their lives.

“A typical employer-employee relationship is not at all imaginative,” said Howard Rothschild, president of the Realty Advisory Board on Labor Relations, which negotiates the framework contract with the porters union as well as with the employees. of the city office building.

The building management companies and the board of directors have tried to keep in mind the relationships that workers have with their employers when trying to adapt to the challenges posed by the health crisis. The board has adjusted the current contract, increasing the length of paid leave for employees exposed to COVID-19 at the workplace and publicly declaring its intention to protect workers and preserve jobs during the economic shutdown.

Management officers and the union have taken action to address the greatest concern of the workforce – to go to work. Many workers in Manhattan residences come from the outer boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx, all of whom have significantly higher numbers of coronavirus cases.

“There was a lot of fear of going home and infecting family members,” said John Santos, vice president and residential manager for the New York Metropolitan District for Local 32BJ.

Union contract changed to allow workers to shift from five eight-hour shifts a week to three 12-hour shifts to reduce the number of trips, while building owners absorb the cost of a week shorter work. Some employers, but not all, have also reimbursed workers who choose to use carpooling or parking for their own vehicles to avoid public transportation.

To help meet the demand for personal protective equipment, building owners have come together to make massive purchases of masks and gloves, said Dennis DePaola, executive vice president and general counsel, Orsid Realty Corp ., which manages 175 residential properties that employ 2,000 people across the New York area.

As building personnel received the appropriate protective equipment, new protocols were put in place to ensure their safety. It also meant reducing the level of service on which residents depend.

“Leaky faucets or changing bulbs are not repaired,” said DePaola. “As long as it does not overflow, we do not touch it. If there is a significant risk of material damage, we will do so in accordance with the guidelines on social distancing.”

Ronnie Correa, doorman at a Park Avenue cooperative apartment complex built in 1921, said the situation can be dire.

“We try not to think about it,” said Correa. “Several tenants in our building cannot do much. We have to take the risk and come in and help. “

Correa saw its responsibilities intensified during the pandemic. Relatives of the elderly in his building have his cell phone number and some call him every day to ask for updates on their loved ones. During his lunch hour, he will run errands or run errands for some of the residents who cannot leave their apartment.

“It doesn’t bother me,” he said. “I love it. It brought us closer.”

The additional pressure that workers face has been somewhat alleviated by the exodus of many residents to high-end buildings who have moved to second homes in northern New York or Long Island. The occupancy rates of luxury buildings along Fifth and Park avenues are less than 50%.

Correa, DeJesus and others stated that residents followed the rules and did not show any resentment regarding the reduction of services during the trial period. Some have received bonus checks from residents for their efforts.

“When that is done, I will write a personal letter to everyone in the building,” said DeJesus. “They have been great.”

But in the minds of workers and managers is the possible impact of a prolonged economic slowdown in New York.

DePaola said building owners must pay for personal protective equipment and additional wages for rescue workers who replace workers who fall ill, refuse to enter or have been exposed to someone who has the virus, which requires that they be quarantined for two weeks.

“I love serving the people of New York,” said DeJesus, who has worked as a porter for 25 years. (Stephen Battaglio / Los Angeles Times)

At the same time, income from rents and common maintenance or co-ownership charges could decline as unemployment increases and people are less able to pay. Residential buildings that have retail businesses as tenants, providing up to 40% of their operating budgets, have also seen this revenue disappear.

Rothschild is worried when he hears politicians asking for a rent freeze, maintenance fees and mortgage payments as a way to ease the economy during the pandemic.

“It could be a big problem,” he said. “The other people in the building service want to be paid. The bank wants to have the mortgage repaid. The city wants its taxes. Anyone who can possibly pay should pay. “

The coronavirus killed around 15,400 people in the city and created economic uncertainty, particularly for the real estate industry. The residents of the buildings with doormen hope that this does not permanently interfere with the ritual from which they have long enjoyed.

“Doormen are really part of our lives,” said Betsy West, a filmmaker and professor at Columbia University who lives in a co-op building in Morningside Heights. “The pandemic has changed things a little. You feel a little uncomfortable in a closed hall, even if you have masks. “