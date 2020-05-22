Momentum is preparing for the NBA to resume play; details pending

Spencer Dinwiddie, the Brooklyn Nets goalkeeper who became one of the most vocal players in the league during the coronavirus pandemic, tweeted a date – July 15 – which was privately discussed as possible return date for the NBA.

For weeks, the return from mid-July toured the world in the league, with optimism about a return to the game turning into concrete expectations. The Dinwiddie tweet came a day after Lakers forward Jared Dudley told reporters that he expects the NBA to expand his training capacity in the first week of June. Other members of the league saw it as a path to opening training camps before the end of the month.

As the dates begin to sink on the return of the NBA – the league has been closed since March 11 – it’s important to remember that even the best NBA plans still have their foundations built on uncertain ground instead of cement .

According to people familiar with NBA thinking, there is a lot of confidence that the league will return to play to end the 2019-20 season. The mechanics of this return – when, where and how – is always fluid.

Someone familiar with the situation has told The Times that a return schedule in mid-July may be too early, although things can certainly change as new and better information on the pandemic becomes available. More concrete information is expected around June 1.

Any return would be subject to extensive testing for the players, team officials and anyone else involved in the resumption of the league. The NBA would need to develop protocols for testing and how to deal with positive players while allowing games to continue if this happens.

The most likely scenario is that teams will return to Orlando, Florida this summer, using the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex as a base for games with hotel accommodation teams, league officials, broadcasters and the media in a soft bubble – one where people be strongly encouraged to stay on campus instead of being forced to quarantine.

Calls to Walt Disney World spokespersons have not been returned. the sports Complex includes an arena, a field and a sports center, each configured for six basketball courts.

A single NBA location may be the preferred route for some, although there are other options under consideration. A secondary location (or more) could still occur, with Las Vegas, using a plan from NBA partner MGM Resorts as a possibility. Houston would also be considered a hosting site.

The Staples Center has expressed interest in welcoming the return of the NBA, LA Live acting as a hub with hotels and restaurants and direct access to the arena, but serious conversations never materialized, according to people familiar with the situation.

Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry told CNBC on Thursday on Halftime Report that he expects games to resume in the next six to eight weeks at one or two sites.

“We’re getting very close,” said Lasry. “I think to make it easier for everyone, it will probably be two sites. Maybe have the West on the Vegas side and the East on the Orlando side. “

The league has yet to determine who will return. Earlier this month, the NBA hoped to recover as much of its regular season as possible, with teams returning to play, whether or not they are in the playoffs.

The NBA has continued to evaluate other scenarios – including one in which only the playoff teams would return and another with a sort of play-in tournament for teams looking for the latest post-season spots.

As Dudley told reporters on Wednesday, a seven-game playoff streak is the league’s current plan, but one that, like almost everything else in the NBA, is subject to change.