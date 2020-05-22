Mad Max director George Miller joins Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown

Times readers chose “Max Max: Fury Road” as this week’s Ultimate Summer Movie and its director, George Miller, joins film critic Justin Chang on May 21 to discuss the 2015 action movie.

The live video chat with Miller will be broadcast at 6 p.m. on the Facebook page Los Angeles Times Classic Hollywood and Youtube as good as Twitter.

Chang and the entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp both described “Mad Max: Fury Road” as one of the most remarkable action movies ever made.

“It was rightly recognized at first glance as a masterpiece of action cinema and the building of a dystopian world – not bad for a film that could easily have followed the path of countless Hollywood follies with a disastrous budget, “writes Chang.

Los Angeles Times critic Justin Chang and entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp organize Week 3 of “The Ultimate Movie Summer Showdown” with a discussion with director George Miller of “Mad Max: Fury Road”. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times)

To summarize the rules: Each week, Chang presents a list of 16 films from 1975 to 2019, all of them released during this summer week. Readers vote on Twitter to determine a winner. You watch the movie for yourself, then we meet at 6 p.m. Thursday for a live event hosted by Chang and featuring special guests.

Next step: week 4: After having taken a considerable lead, “Star Wars” finally succumbed to “Alien” during the final vote of week 4 for the next #UltimateSummerMovie. Join Chang at 6:00 p.m. on May 28 for a live conversation about “foreign” on the Hollywood Los Angeles Times Classic Facebook page, YouTube and Twitter.