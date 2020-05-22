Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande share the pop dance “Rain on Me”

Pop music has two new besties, and they have a fist-jam jam to show it off.

Thursday evening, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released their song “Rain on Me” in the middle of a love party on social networks with Gaga thanks Great for “remembering I’m strong” and Great call Gaga a woman who “immediately felt like a sister to me”.

“Rain on Me” – the singers’ first collaboration, and the second single from Lady Gaga’s album “Chromatica”, scheduled for May 29 – throws words on persistence in the face of a thrilling filter-disco groove co-produced by Burns, Tchami and BloodPop. The song was co-written by an intriguing team that includes the aforementioned hitmakers as well as German producer Boys Noize and Rami Yacoub, who created “… Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears with Max Martin.

“I prefer to be dry”, sing the women in the chorus, “but at least I am alive”.

After the “Stupid Love” club, which came out in March, “Rain on Me” is another strong sign that “Chromatica” will serve as Gaga’s return to the elegant dance music that made her a star long before that she does not reinvent herself as roots balladeer on her 2016 album “Joanne” and in the 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born”.

For Grande, “Rain on Me” follows another recent duo: “Stuck with UWith Justin Bieber, who debuted this week at the top of the Billboard’s Hot 100.