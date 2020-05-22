John Krasinski’s talk show “Some Good News” Finds a New Home

Good news for fans of “Some Good News”.

The popular digital series, created and originally hosted by John Krasinski, was acquired by ViacomCBS. Upcoming episodes will feature a new host and an upcoming premiere on CBS All Access. It is also slated to air on the company’s linear television channels, including Comedy Central, which produces the show through its Comedy Central Productions shingle. Krasinski will serve as executive producer and will appear on the show in one form or another.

“I couldn’t be more excited and proud to work in partnership with CBS / Viacom so that I can bring” good news “to many more people,” Krasinksi said in a statement on Thursday. “From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show entirely dedicated to the good news. I never expected to join the ranks of a historic press organization like CBS. “

The news follows Sunday’s finale of the original “Some Good News” series. Krasinski launched his YouTube series as people adapted to living safely at home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For eight weeks, the viral wellness show highlighted ordinary people and comforted its audience through celebrity reunions, surprise advice for graduates and even a virtual ball.

“Comedy Central Productions is delighted to partner with John and present his beloved” Some Good News “to audiences worldwide through the ViacomCBS family of brands,” said Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment and Youth Group , in a press release.

The launch date for the new series has not been announced.

Editor Yvonne Villarreal contributed to this report.