Jerry Krause wanted Tim Duncan for the Jordan Jordan Bulls post-Michael

Jerry Krause wanted to prove his importance for the Bulls dynasty. The longtime Chicago general manager – who set up all the key elements of the 1990s Bulls, in addition to Jordan – wanted to prove that he could win without the best player of all time, without Scottie Pippen, without Phil Jackson, all of whom sadly argued with Krause.

The reconstruction that began in 1999 has become a colossal failure – defined by the editorial and trade staff of Elton Brand, the selection of high school students Eddy Curry and Tyson Chandler, and the motorcycle accident ending Jay Williams’ career – the Bulls have never won more than 30 games in one of the six seasons following their sixth championship in eight years. But Krause had a shortcut in mind for another championship.

According to former Bulls goalie Jamal Crawford, Krause thought he could sign free agents Tim Duncan, Tracy McGrady and / or Grant Hill in the summer of 2000.

“My first year and my second year, we’re the youngest team in the league, right? And the fans knew, “OK, it’s going to be a year of reconstruction.” But my rookie year, Jerry thought he was going to get Grant Hill, Tim Duncan and T-Mac, “said Crawford. on “The Basketball Podcast”. “So obviously MJ just retired, right?” We have all this cap space, so we have all these recruits. And it was like – go back and see, I guarantee Grant, Tim and T-Mac were all free agents. And Jerry wholeheartedly believed that the three of us were going to receive them. Even if we have two at a time, boom. “

Orlando landed two, but McGrady had to leave the Magic alone, as Hill spent several seasons hampered by injuries, averaging less than 34 games per season in his six years in Florida. Duncan would have considered joining the Magic as a free agent, but stayed with San Antonio for his entire 19-year career, finishing with five rings.

After two decades with the Bulls, Krause left the sport in 2003, before becoming a scout for the Yankees and the Mets, among other teams. He died in 2017.

The Bulls are still looking for their first appearance in the NBA finals since “The Last Dance”.