Interrupted season: Namir Hemphill still has an obstacle to overcome

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Namir Hemphill

School: Upland

Sport: Athletics, hurdles, triple jump

Key statistics: Was No. 1 triple jumper in the state this year after setting a personal best 49 feet, 11 inches; third in 300 hurdles in 19

Fall plans: Will participate in northern Colorado

On the sudden end of the season:

“It was difficult for me to adapt, but we all have to move forward in life. I have a good support system. “

On his athletics:

“I always noticed that I was really athletic. I remember that in the third year, I went to the school yard and ran all the sixth and seventh students. I beat them. I have always been fast and I can jump. “

On how he stays in shape:

“We are fortunate to have a large backyard. I have two sets of obstacles. I can do my triple jump exercises in the backyard. “

Arriving with an inch of 50 feet in the triple jump:

“It was my year. I worked hard to focus on my technique. I have always been strong, but my technique has not been. I had good advice. One of my trainers told me that I will be 52 feet this year. I was looking to break the Arcadia Invitational record. “

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I will be pro.”

What he misses most:

“I love to compete. I can’t compete on weekends and test my limits. “

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.