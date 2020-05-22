Haim “Women in Music Pt. III” is the most revealing album to date

In a normal world, the sisters of Haim would be eager to do what they love more than anything.

The Los Angeles trio’s new album, Women in Music Pt. III, is due out on June 26, after which Danielle, Este and Alana Haim plan to hit the road as they have for years.

“For me, the tours are strangely like another significant one,” said Este, 34, who plays bass in the group from a family group where the siblings played with their parents. It’s hard to get home – the sudden loss of purpose and identity that Este says feels like a break every time.

Haim ventures deep into this recurring post-tour discomfort on “Women in Music Pt. III”, which also closely follows Danielle’s concerns about her boyfriend’s recent episode of cancer. “That was kind of how it happened to me,” said the 31-year-old guitarist and drummer.

However, despite the heaviness of its themes, the resulting collection of “emotional bops”, as described by guitarist Alana, 28, is not down. Full of juicy grooves, propelling riffs and cool sensual head voices from Danielle, Haim’s third album seems certain to stimulate listeners in this strange season where, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sisters will not even have the chance to feel the high before the low.

“The idea of ​​not being able to play – it’s heartbreaking,” said Este during a videoconference with Danielle and Alana, each from her home. (Type 1 diabetes, Este said she was particularly serious about maintaining her forties – so much, she joked, that she had recently “burned my face by making a DIY facial mask.”)

“I keep looking through old tour videos and old photos like a total psychopath,” she added.

Haim’s concern for live performance – with whatever energy going on being on stage – signals the group’s status as a sort of bridge between the past of rock’n’roll and the present of pop. From highly skilled instrumentalists who are not averse to using the modern studio tricks at their disposal, women are as admired by veterans like Stevie Nicks and U2 as by young stars like Taylor Swift, who there are several years took the group on the road as an act of openness.

Indeed, the buzz surrounding Haim’s friendship with Swift – as well as the clean textures of the group’s previous album, “Something to Tell You” in 2017 – has led to speculation that Haim could himself be due to a breakthrough in the Top 40. It never really happened, although you can hear traces of the sisters’ funky rhythms and percussive vocal delivery in the music of Swift and Selena Gomez.

On the new album, “I feel like they sort of came back to the alternative world” where Haim started, said Lisa Worden, who oversees alternative programming for the radio conglomerate iHeartMedia. But even in the alternative space, Haim’s sincere devotion to the ethos of classic rock embodied by the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac makes it an outlier: the rare act capable of speaking to women of the millennium in a language understandable by aging dads.

Danielle Haim never misses an episode of “Marmaduke”. (Danielle Haim / @ haimtheband)

“We have always made our own way,” said Alana as her sisters nodded in agreement inside their respective Zoom windows. “And we have always been proud of that.”

For “Women in Music Pt. III”, which Danielle co-produced with longtime collaborators Ariel Rechtshaid (with whom she lives) and Rostam Batmanglij (formerly of Vampire Weekend), Haim set out to capture an atmosphere of living in a separate room which partly represented a swing of the pendulum back from the busier arrangements on “Something to tell you.”

“But also, we are a group of girls in rock’n’roll, and we have not always been taken seriously,” said Danielle. Last month, the BBC asked him to record a guitar tutorial for “The Steps”, a delightfully refined rock melody from the new album with echoes of Thin Lizzy. “And the first thing I thought of – because it’s a very simple riff – was all the comments:” This is guitar for 5 year olds “,” she said, imagining condescending remarks with a sneer.

“Why am I going there?” She laughed. “I still did the tutorial. But that’s why we named the album “Women in Music Pt. III” – make fun of anyone again get used to such an idea – “and why we have sausages around our heads” on the cover of the album, where the sisters pose behind the counter of Canter’s Deli, where they played their first show with their parents in 2000.

“Man from the music store / I pushed too much / For you to give me this starting guitar”, sings Danielle on distorted acoustic strings in “Man From the Magazine”, “Hey girl, why don’t you play a few measures?” ? ‘/ Oh, what’s left to prove? ”

As these words suggest, the disc is not waste; he’s not trying to knock out anyone with his technical mastery. But there is a quality of fact to play in pieces like the pilot “Up From a Dream” and the tender “Gasoline” which reflects the two decades of musical experience of the sisters. They don’t hide behind anything; in fact, their focus in these songs was an emotional frankness in contrast to the often held reflections of early Haim music. (“You know I’m bad at communication / This is the hardest thing for me to do,” sang Danielle in “The Wire”, from the group’s first album in 2013, “Days Are Gone”.)

Some of their boxes were “White Album” by the Beatles, “Tusk” by Fleetwood Mac and “Low” by David Bowie – “albums that may have seemed a little underdeveloped at the time,” said Rechtshaid. “We were less precious in delivering the journey that Danielle was going through.”

Alana Haim, sheltering on site. (Alana Haim / @haimtheband)

Having finished her tour behind “Something to Tell You” – including concerts at Coachella and Radio City Music Hall in New York – Danielle said she felt “disconnected from what was going on with my friends” in LA. ; The diagnosis of Rechtshaid with testicular cancer only added to his distress. Her first reaction, she recalls, was to check until the depression ended.

“But then my therapist said, ‘You have to keep working – that’s what makes you happy. “”

So she started to write about what she was feeling, starting with “Summer Girl”, a tender but anxious support commitment to Rechtshaid who quotes the licking of the saxophone and the doo-doo-doo vocal chorus from Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side”. Batmanglij said that most of the song came together faster than anything he had previously worked on with Haim, although they were briefly blocked by the bridge; they sent him to Bono, who had previously expressed an interest in working with Haim, to see if he had any ideas.

The U2 singer didn’t end up contributing to “Summer Girl,” said Batmanglij, but his enthusiastic response inspired the group to finish it, which then sparked a dozen more songs to “start overflowing.” , as Rechtshaid said. They included “Los Angeles”, a scrappy tune on aimless speed on Crescent Heights Boulevard, and the pavement “I’ve Been Down”, in which Danielle sings, “I wake up at night / Hour of death by tick -tac / A little moonlight passing through the blinds / The love of my life sleeping by my side / But I’m still on the ground. “

“What she says in this song – I mean, I know her so well, so I say to myself,” Wow, you got it right, “said Rechtshaid, now cancer-free. “I’ve never heard Danielle connect so lyrically.”

When widespread stay-at-home orders fell in March, Haim pushed the album to a first release on April 24 until later in the summer before finally fixing the date for next month. “It looks like we entered the new normal a bit with quarantine,” said Danielle. “And we really want it out for the summer.” With concerts on the table, they built towards the exit with late night television performances and weekly dance lessons the sisters teach on Zoom.

And as they did on “Something to Tell You”, they recruited director Paul Thomas Anderson – a compatriot from the San Fernando Valley – to make a series of clips for the songs from “Women in Music Pt. III. “Among them,” Summer Girl “, which follows the sisters who wander through several Los Angeles monuments, including Canter’s and the New Beverly Cinema; with music that expresses Angeleno’s leadership crisis so vividly, the clip can remind you of “Insecure” by Issa Rae.

Yet to see it now is also to feel the pain of a city in closure. Asked how they think the pandemic could affect their hometown in the long term, the Haim sisters expressed concern that members of the creative middle class – the session musicians and the lighting designers they grew up in Valley Village – can no longer afford to live here.

Their parents, when not leading their daughters in classic rock and soul covers, sold real estate in the valley. “But their customers were not rock stars,” said Danielle. “He was, like, the drummer from Dishwalla.”

As children, the sisters were supported at home while they were making music; Danielle and Este briefly played in a prefabricated pop group called the Valli Girls which scored a spot on the soundtrack for “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”. The three formed Haim around 2007, but the group took a few years to start while Este studied ethnomusicology at UCLA and Danielle toured as a drummer with Julian Casablancas and Jenny Lewis. (She is still a freelancer on occasion, appearing last year on albums by Vampire Weekend and Clairo.)

Este Haim: “The thought of not being able to play – it’s heartbreaking.” (Este Haim / @haimtheband)

Today women say they run Haim as a strict democracy. “We always check with each other on everything – even Instagram posts,” said Danielle.

“I definitely find the legends really funny,” said Este. “This is what I bring to the group.”

However, Danielle, formerly known as the most retired member of the trio, seems to enter a new advanced role as frontwoman of the group: several times in our conversation, Este and Alana referred to their sister by answering a question, and on the album that Danielle possesses her sexuality in a way that seems fresh to her.

“You and I don’t have to meet / But it’s fun to think we could / On the screen and in my jeans / I just feel good,” she sings to a thrilling R&B rhythm in “3 AM” Then there is the video for “The Steps”, in which she walks around a bathroom in underwear.

“This is where I leave the call,” said Este laughing when the women were asked about the clip. “Hmm, I don’t know,” added Danielle. “Maybe I was more shy about this in the past. But I think that in general everyone says “Free the nipple”. “

“Why not?” Asked Este. “But can I say that the biggest news is that Danielle is actually talking about this record cycle?”

“It’s just for us to be the most confident we have ever been to our music,” said Danielle. “And on our appearance.”

Did this feeling of liberation contribute to allaying the anxiety which led Danielle to the new songs of Haim – and which the pandemic threatens to prolong because it prevents the group from leaving the stage?

“Not necessarily,” she replied. “But this album is an embrace of chaos.”