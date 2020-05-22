Google says it will not build AI tools for oil and gas drills

Google says it will no longer build custom artificial intelligence tools to accelerate oil and gas production, differentiating itself from cloud service competitors Microsoft and Amazon.

The company’s statement released Tuesday followed a Greenpeace report documenting how three technology giants are using AI and computing power to help oil companies find and operate oil and gas reserves in the United States and around the world.

According to the Environmental Protection Group, Amazon, Microsoft and Google have weakened theirs climate promises by partnering with major oil companies such as Shell, BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil, which have been looking for new technology to get more oil and gas from the country.

But the group agreed with Google on Tuesday that it took a step away from those agreements.

“While Google still has a few old agreements with oil and gas companies, we welcome this announcement by Google that it will no longer build customized solutions for oil and gas production downstream,” said Elizabeth Jardim, senior corporate campaign at Greenpeace USA.

Google stated that it respected all existing agreements with its customers, but did not specify which companies. Earlier in May, the Google Cloud Director had unveiled a new practice during a video interview.

The Greenpeace report says Microsoft seems to lead the way in most oil and contracts by “providing AI capabilities at all stages of oil production.” According to the report, Amazon’s contracts will focus more on pipelines, transportation and fuel storage. Their tools have been introduced to speed up slate travel, especially from the Perm Basin in Texas and the New Mexico area.

Some of the agreements have resulted internal demonstrations Employees who drive their companies to do more to combat climate change.

Amazon declined to comment on the Greenpeace report, but referred to the wording on its website that “the energy sector should have the same technologies as other industries.”

On Tuesday, Microsoft released a blog statement that did not address Greenpeace’s demands, but highlighted the company’s commitment to removing all the carbon it has ever released by 2050.