Entertainment industry to suffer $ 160 billion impact on coronavirus

Global entertainment industry will hit $ 160 billion over the next five years as it slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.

The epidemic has already hit Hollywood studios, which have been forced to delay the release of the most profitable franchises and suspend summer blockbuster productions under local shelter orders, director of research said Thursday. Ampere Analysis, Guy Bisson.

Universal Pictures postponed the release of “Fast & Furious 9” – the latest installment in its car chase franchise with Vin Diesel – from next month to April 2021, as Marvel delayed the premiere of “Black Widow” from May 1 to November, 1st. 6. Meanwhile, production has been halted for big movies like “Mission: Impossible 7” from Paramount Pictures, “The Batman” from Warner Bros and “Jurassic World 3” from Universal Pictures.

“These decisions will contribute to the loss of $ 160 billion in growth in the global entertainment sector” over the next five years, according to Bisson, who noted that the bulk of the losses would occur until 2021.

“Cinema will be hit the hardest and is expected to lose $ 24.4 billion over the next five years,” he said, citing the impact on movie theater closings and “longer term effects”. films vying for next year’s release window.

Competition could lead to “a further slowdown in film production which would have an impact on the acquisition and distribution of content,” he said.

On the other hand, streaming “will be the big winner,” said the Bisson report, which cited services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NBC’s Peacock, Disney + and HBO Max, which will launch on May 27.

His company’s latest forecast suggests that streaming will gain 12% of additional revenue growth over the five-year period as global bottlenecks have resulted in “a huge increase in consumption of streaming and new subscriptions ”.

Meanwhile, the analyst predicts a continuing slowdown in advertising revenue for the entertainment industry, which will hurt broadcasting and cable television.

The firm estimated that the television and online advertising market would lose nearly $ 40 billion in revenue growth in 2020 and $ 43 billion in 2021. A recovery will begin in 2022, but will be lower than previously expected levels by the firm for the entire period.

“Advertising is the hardest hit in the short term and overall, but exploration in the entertainment industries shows that areas like film are hit the hardest,” said Bisson. “The interconnected nature of the entertainment value chain means that it will have a number of effects in other areas of the value chain … some of which will not be fully felt for several years.”

Pay TV, which lost subscribers when customers chose to broadcast content before the pandemic in the absence of live sports, will continue to “lose significant value,” he said.