Coronavirus cases exceed 5 million worldwide

Global coronavirus cases have surpassed 5 million as the death toll in the United States approaches 100,000 and states continue to reopen their economies and public spaces. Americans are concerned about the opening of their states too soon, according to a new survey, although another study shows that more people are venturing out.

Some old hotspots, including New York, continued to experience decreases in hospital admissions, new cases and deaths. Governor Andrew Cuomo said that on Wednesday, 5,187 people in the state were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 383 people from the previous day. More than 28,600 people in New York have died in the coronavirus epidemic.

“We crossed it, we crossed the mountain,” Cuomo said Thursday. He said contact tracing had started in the state, and if residents received a call from “NYS Contact Tracing,” “it’s not a hoax.”

New York areas have started to reopen and some state beaches will be 50% open for Memorial Day weekend.

District of Columbia mayor Muriel Bowser said on Thursday that the district had met almost all of the benchmarks needed to start a gradual reopening, including decreased spread to the community, increased testing, hospital capacity sufficient and looking for contacts. If trends continue over the weekend, the district may see looser restrictions by May 29, she said. Bowser said the first set of contact tracers in the district will complete training by June 1.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said that while hospitalizations, cases and deaths are trending downward, the state is still ahead of its neighbors in these categories. “While we are trying to move as quickly as possible, we are moving as safely as we need to,” said Murphy of the reopening of the state, where more than 10,700 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

Americans remain concerned about lifting restrictions too quickly, says Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted from May 14 to 18 and published Wednesday. Among those interviewed, 54% said they were extremely or very concerned that the opening of their states would increase the number of new cases.

While most people still isolate themselves, there has also been a noticeable drop in the number of people avoiding public spaces and small gatherings, according to a Gallup poll carried out from May 11 to 17 and published Thursday. The percentage of people who said they avoided public spaces rose from 78% the week before April 12 to 65% the week before May 17, and the number of those who skipped small gatherings increased from 84% to 63% among those questioned.

State and local governments have attempted to weigh the risks of allowing businesses to reopen with the economic devastation caused by the pandemic. According to a government report released on Thursday, 2.4 million more people filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total to nearly 39 million in nine weeks.

In the United States, 1.5 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded and more than 93,800 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to John Hopkins University.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (DN.Y.) wrote to President Thursday to ask him to lower the flags to half personnel the day the country reaches 100,000 dead.

“It would serve as a national expression of the pain that everyone in our country needs,” they wrote.

Asset tweeted later today that the flags of federal buildings and national monuments will be lowered “over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost” at COVID-19.

Columbia University epidemiologists estimated that adopting social distancing measures a week earlier would have reduced the number of deaths from COVID-19 by 36,000. The study, released Wednesday, has not been peer reviewed.

When asked about the Columbia University study, Cuomo said there were several unknowns about the early spread of the virus. “If this country knew more and knew it earlier, I think we could have saved many more lives,” he said. “Now who should have known is above my salary.”

Cuomo has been criticized for delaying certain other local governments and states, including California and Washington, by imposing social distancing measures. The New York Home Stay Order came into effect March 22.

Trump rejected the Columbia study in remarks to reporters on its way to a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan on Thursday. “I was so early, I was earlier than anyone thought,” he said. “I think it’s just political success, if you want to know the truth.”

In fact, Trump downplayed the risks of the coronavirus for weeks and left it to state and local leaders to order residents to stay at home to stop the spread of the disease.

When asked if he would wear a mask at the Ford plant, which swiveled to make fans and personal protective equipment, Trump said he would “look at it.” He ultimately refused to wear a mask on the public portion of the tour.

State officials have reported a decree from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ford’s own guidelines on social distancing urging the president to wear a mask.

Michigan State Atty. General Dana Nessel said in an open letter to the president that Trump has a legal responsibility, as well as a “social and moral responsibility,” to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The state, already a hot spot for COVID-19, is also facing flooding in Midland County after two dams exploded this week.

“This is truly a crisis in the midst of a crisis,” said Whitmer, who urged locals to continue taking precautions to protect themselves from the virus. “We do not want COVID-19 to develop, especially in an area where we have had to move people so much.”

The president approved Whitmer’s request for a national emergency in the region on Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the two men spoke on the phone about the extent of the damage and the possible victims, Whitmer said at a press conference on Thursday. She said he had asked if she would join him if he was able to go around the floods in Midland. “I said of course I would,” she said.

The Democratic Governor and Trump developed a contentious relationship at the start of the coronavirus epidemic, when she criticized the administration for creating a climate in which states fought over each other for equipment to fight the pandemic. Trump responded by calling her “this Michigan woman” and Tweeter that she was “well above his head”.

Trump threatened to cut funding to Michigan and Nevada on Wednesday for making it easier for residents to vote by mail to reduce exposure to the coronavirus. He wrongly tweeted that Michigan had sent ballots to all of his constituents. Election officials sent requests to vote.

Michigan has also taken steps to ease restrictions on social distancing. Whitmer announced Thursday that small gatherings of 10 people or less will be allowed to leave immediately, as long as participants follow the social distancing guidelines. In preparation for Memorial Day weekend, she advised residents to celebrate responsibly.

“You can get out the boat, you can have a beer, grill burgers or have a balloon fight with your kids,” she said. “But don’t forget to stay safe.”

Times authors Chris Megerian and Eli Stokols of the Washington office and the Associated Press contributed to this report.