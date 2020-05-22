Canoeing SoCal: Marinas open. Ferries, whale watching not yet

Southern California marinas prepare for a busy Memorial Day weekend as boaters seek out rays and relaxation. The launching ramps and the platforms are open, with COVID guarantees requiring social distance, masks and limited group sizes.

It remains to be seen whether the weekend will see a flotilla of fun seekers, though the spacious harbors and open oceans are likely to spread the action. Lake Havasu, Arizona, has seen crazy boaters upset the facility and queue up to 70 cars to launch.

The weekend forecast for the southern California coast predicts mostly sunny skies, with peaks in the low 1970s.

It’s sure to attract kayakers and paddleboarders, who are welcome in port areas and beach wetlands.

In Marina del Rey, kayak and SUP rental companies have been approved to reopen this weekend. Charter services are still closed.

Otherwise, business goes as usual for boaters Marina del rey, with its incredible 4,600 slips and its fuel installations in full operation. The boat launch at 13477, Fiji Way is open, with precautions regarding social distancing. Masks are required on the ramps and on the docks when other boaters are present. Once on the water, boaters are not required to wear masks.

In Long Beach, marinas are also open, as are rentals of kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and electric boats, with social distancing protocols in place.

“Our waterways remain open and are accessible using the port of Davies and the south shore launching ramps“According to an email from the city.

Face covers are required when in close contact with people, but are not required when exercising from a distance.

Port of Ventura is open to boaters who slip, said doorman John Higgins. Masks are not mandatory, but boaters are asked to follow social distancing guidelines. The launch pad is open.

Port of Ventura Boat rental is open and offers pedalos, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and electric boat rentals. Island excursions, diving charters and sport fishing boats are currently not subject to the current COVID-19 restrictions.

Higgins said boaters should be aware of recent notices to small boats regarding strong winds near the Channel Islands. The last National Weather Service reports for all of Southern California can be found at weather.gov/lox/marine.

Spot checks of ferry services and whale watching tours show they haven’t picked up yet, though some hope the state will give them the go-ahead later this week.

Catalina Express, one of Avalon’s main services, operates on a reduced staff and only transports essential staff back and forth to the island from its Long Beach terminal.

Further south, most Orange County marinas plan to be in full swing this weekend.

Huntington Harbor Marina, with 171 leaves, is open as usual.

the Marina at Dana Point is open, including guest slips. Call (949) 496-6137 for more information and reservations. The car parks are open to boaters only.

Embarcadero at Dana Point is open, including the launch pad. Info: (949) 496-6177. Check the Dana Point fuel dock website for the latest information on COVID-19 procedures.

Anchors weigh, my friends.

National Boating Safety Week, which ends Friday, kicks off the summer season.

With this in mind, many boaters’ defense groups offer safety and refresher courses.

Among the options available for novice boaters, SailTime, a sailing and motor boat sharing service, offers a “Sail Safe” campaign to encourage boaters to take appropriate safety measures.

Meanwhile, the National Boating Safety Council offers these safety tips for boating and social isolation. guidelines:

Leave an itinerary with a friend or family member.

Wear a life jacket approved by the United States Coast Guard.

Limit passengers to your immediate home.

Do not get attached to other boaters and do not stop on a beach next to someone else.