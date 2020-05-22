California lawmakers say unemployment assistance for coronaviruses is lacking

State lawmakers berated the State Employment Development Department on Thursday, accusing it of failing to respond to public outcry over delays in responding to calls and processing benefit applications unemployment rate for Californians kicked out of work by COVID-19 pandemic.

Legislators toasted EDD director Sharon Hilliard at a budget subcommittee hearing on the agency’s processing of unprecedented 5.1 million unemployment insurance claims, expressing the frustration that many Californians were unable to get help in a timely manner.

“We have never heard the kind of suffering that people are experiencing right now,” MP David Chiu (D-San Francisco) told Hilliard. “When they call your bureaucracy, the comments we receive are excruciating and I believe we can do better.”

MP Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) said his constituents complain that when they call ESD for claims assistance, they often receive a recorded message or the state telephone system hangs up.

“The desperation, the frustration are extreme,” Lackey told Hilliard. “Even with some of the live calls [answered by representatives] we get fittings. It is really unacceptable. “

Other unemployed Californians have complained that their attempts to submit applications to the EDD online portal have been met with error messages, frozen screens, and other issues.

“We are in two months since the start of this pandemic, and still too many Californians cannot even reach EDD or have not yet received unemployment benefits,” said MP Todd Gloria (D-San Diego). .

Hilliard said understaffing and the agency’s antiquated computer system have hampered efforts to answer a flood of phone calls from unemployed people and process their requests. She said the agency is a few weeks away from further improvements, including an extension to a phone line that currently assists people with claims from 8 a.m. to noon daily.

The agency has transferred 1,300 employees to work in EDD call centers, and another 600 are expected to be added in the next two weeks. Governor Gavin Newsom also proposed more money for staffing during the fiscal year starting July 1.

“We believe that with the additional funding that will be provided in the next fiscal year, we will have a lot of budget to continue to rapidly accelerate our services both in the call center and in processing,” said Hilliard told lawmakers.

The state has opened a second call center that operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. however, legislators have stated that representatives can only deal with technical issues, such as changing passwords, and are unable to assist callers in resolving specific claims issues.

Hilliard stated that some callers at the second call center could get assistance with claims and noted that his agency was considering the possibility of merging the two call centers so that people could get help with claims. 12 hours per day.

The agency was upgrading its computer system when the pandemic hit and hopes to award a major contract in the fall to do much of the work, said Hilliard.

“We have a very rigid system. It’s very difficult, ”said Hilliard.

But Chiu complained that the modernization of EDD’s 30-year computer system started four years ago and should take another seven years, which he says is too long and will probably make it obsolete by the time it will be finished.

“The idea that a modernization project will take 11 years is totally unacceptable,” said Chiu.