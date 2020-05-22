At least a quarter of the workforce is unemployed. How much will it get worse?

Here are some of the questions and answers below, slightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Where do you think our current situation will rank among the Great Depression and the Great Recession?

In terms of depth, I think it will be as deep as the Great Depression, much more than the Great Recession. But in my definition, what makes it a depression is the collapse of the financial system and its extended / impossible to escape nature. And for that, a viral recession, I hope, will not have to follow normal rules and [the economy] can return at least a large part of the way much faster.

– Austan Goolsbee, economist, professor and former president of the Council of Economic Advisers.

How long will it take for the US economy to recover?

It will take some time to return to an unemployment rate below 10%. Like at least a few months. And maybe longer. It took a decade to fully recover from the great recession of 2008-2009 and we essentially wiped out all of those job gains in two months.

– Ben White, chief economic correspondent and author of our “Morning Money” newsletter.

Will a prolonged economic slowdown affect the housing markets? Or will the protections put in place after 2008 mitigate the effects on housing prices?

Housing prices would be expected to fall – millions of people are out of work and those who can afford them either don’t want to go into open houses or go into hiding. A more important question is whether there could be structural problems in the housing market. My colleague Katy O’Donnell has written extensively on the fact that companies that receive mortgage payments are increasingly not banks and therefore have a much more fragile business model (because they do not accept deposits). This has been a concern because with some mortgage borrowers being able to defer payments, these nonbank “servants” are forced. If a bunch of these businesses start to fail, it could cause a huge problem. Here is some background on this.

– Victoria Guida, financial services reporter.

Why continue to link health insurance to employment when a public health crisis reveals how precarious employment is?

I think the pandemic and the huge job losses will certainly prompt some people to question the logic of employment health insurance – and it will certainly help progressives and Liberal leaders like Senator Bernie Sanders, who say health care should come from government, not specific jobs. That said, I’m still not sure that the pandemic will result in the creation of a government-run, single-payer healthcare system (even if Joe Biden wins the election in November 2020). Not all Democrats support it, and there are powerful special interests in Washington that oppose the idea, pandemic or no pandemic.

– Nancy Cook, White House reporter

Why does there appear to be little appetite among Senate Republicans for further stimulus, particularly when any economic stimulus would apparently improve their chances of keeping the White House and the Senate in November?

Senate Republicans worry about approving trillion-dollar packages in such a short time and are worried about continuing to spend “like the Democrats” as they would call it.

They want to slow down the next stimulus package to see if it is necessary to keep spending that much money, but they also want to make sure that the next package includes things like no liability for companies that bring in sick workers. Part of the delay is therefore trying to take advantage of the Dems.

There is also disagreement between the two parties over the need to bail out state and local governments. If state tax revenues continue to decline (as we’ve seen in places like California), states will have to fire workers – just like the Trump administration basically left the coronavirus response to states.

– Nancy Cook, journalist at the White House.

Some unemployment beneficiaries earn more on unemployment than they worked. Will this cause major incentive problems when employees are called back to work?

Supplementary unemployment insurance benefits are only short-term and vacancies are at unprecedented levels. The problem is that tens of millions of people have lost their jobs (hopefully temporarily) and we wanted to send them relief. The argument that people receive a higher replacement rate than they earned previously for a few months is a formidable argument. When employers grow, we want to think about hiring incentives, and yes, it would cause problems if we stayed at the levels we have now. In a moment of free fall, however, we have to bring money to people quickly and that was one way to do it.

– Austan Goolsbee, economist, professor and former president of the Council of Economic Advisers.

What do economists model in terms of unemployment for the different levels of the labor market?

So far, layoffs have been concentrated among the lowest paid workers; job losses have now hit 40 percent low-income households. And this summer, as the Americans continue to retreat, I expect workers employed by airlines and the tourism industry to continue to suffer.

So far, the people who have done well are white-collar workers who can easily do their work from home. But if the economic downturn continues, I would say that few people will be immune to economic hardship. Law firms, lobbying offices, companies will find it difficult to maintain their activity indefinitely and at the same profit margins if everything remains fairly closed and no vaccine seems imminent.

– Nancy Cook, journalist at the White House.